Looks like the 'emmarose' ship might have actually sailed in the Big Brother house with the latest photo of Emmanuel on social media

The young man was sighted wearing one of the dancer's shirts which might be an indication that things have moved on to the next level with them

While some people love the development others say that Emmanuel is using Liquorose to gather votes to stay in the house

The Big Brother Naija 2021 show has seen some good display of friendships and relationships that might actually transform into something bigger.

Housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose have been giving off 'shipping' vibes and it might have actually sailed.

A photo of the young man wearing the dancer's shirt has surfaced on Facebook and as expected, sparked reactions.

Whilesome people found the feature cute and hope for an 'emmarose' ship, others think being with Liquorose is Emmanuel's strategy to remain in the house.

Angela Esekhile Okohue:

"I hope she wakes up from this slumber! Guy is using her. One minute he's denying her and the next forming all lovie dovey so her fans can vote for him when he's up for nominations."

Love Sharon:

"Love the energy."

Precious Nwuzu:

"After the show we will know which friendship and relationship is real or not. For now everybody get strategy."

Chy Sky:

"Using the girl for votes."

Usoro Utak

"Emmarose forever. Haters of lovers have frustrating with different views and analysis."

Nmachi Onuoha:

"Sail on!!"

Peace Peace:

"This guy go use liquor shine. Anyways if the relationship works out I wish them good luck."

Emmanuel apologises for nominating Liquorose

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose had time to talk and clear the air following the live nominations.

Emmanuel was among those who put up Liquorose as a wildcard, and this stood out for the female housemate as they had grown quite close in the house.

In a clip shared by @bbnaija._.season6, Emmanuel was seen apologising to Liquorose and according to him, the housemates had successfully convinced him that she was one of the wild cards.

Source: Legit