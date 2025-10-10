Mr Jollof has expressed worry over Nigerian musicians' exorbitant performance fees, calling them "unrealistic"

He shared his concerns online while noting that it could have a negative impact on this year’s Christmas festivities

Mr Jollof advised artists to reconsider their fees, demonstrating empathy for fans and event organisers dealing with excessive costs

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has advised Nigerian artists to decrease their costs so that fans and promoters can afford their services ahead of the December festivities.

The comic’s comments in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, October 9, came as Lagos, Nigeria's commercial metropolis, prepares for the annual Detty December celebrations.

Mr Jollof calls out Naija musicians over ‘unrealistic’ booking fees ahead of Detty December. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Mr Jollof stated that if artists do not lower their costs, the festive season may be dull since many Nigerians struggle with limited purchasing power as a result of President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms.

“Dear Nigerian Music Artists, the current rate of billing is becoming unrealistic. If it continues, this festive season might not deliver the energy we all expect,” he wrote.

“Fans, promoters and communities are struggling with costs. There will be little justification to pay such high amounts. Please, let’s be reasonable so December can remain a season of joy, not disappointment.”

Legit.ng reports that Detty December is typically filled with concerts, comedy shows, and other high-profile events. The hospitality industry also experiences a boom during this period, as Nigerians in the diaspora and international visitors flock to Lagos for entertainment and relaxation.

See his post below:

Mr Jollof’s advice to artists trends online

daddy_jeff_officiall said:

"Book a good DJ and hype man party don set forget this artist jor."

03mediaceo said:

"Options plenty….."

iamakpowhe said:

"Na una know dey rate DJ. A good DJ go play all their songs for your event. You go still enjoy and dance to your satisfaction 😂."

timidees_media said:

"DJ Wil fill the gap

geraldinechinenyeakusoba said:

"Go for MayD, skibi and portable. Ut ur coat according to ur size."

joyenehh said:

"Make Una book me😩I fit sing😂."

prima_donnar said:

"Their target audience will patronize them."

drealjosh said:

"Book the rookies they can still give almost same energy… if the desirable is not affordable then go for the affordable oga."

notyourfavoritegurl said:

"Must una book wizkid,davido, and Burna Weti happen to portable."

emmyearn said:

"Oga useJBL or Bose Bluetooth speaker 🔈 do your show make u leave stars alone."

tonia.gram_ said:

"That’s where Young duu, Portable and Akpi nwa mama comes in."

bannyrozz said:

"No be compulsory say u must do show and no be compulsory say na one certain artist u must bring. If u no fit pay go for the one wey u fit pay."

nelinel25 said:

"Artist plenty na una wan book top notch ..shebi portable dey der."

bbnforyou said:

"Go for the cheaper artists and promote them , leave big fish to swim in big oceans, where big sharks can afford them."

baijavier09_ said:

"This is where skyz comes in 😂 a very rugged rapper from abagana."

soters_view_photography said:

"Lol. Who dey struggle no suppose organize show. YouTube and instagram dey to take enjoy online. Tell your principals in office to make life easy for those that elected them."

VeryDarkMan calls out Mr Jollof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan called out Mr Jollof.

The critic shared a screenshot of Jollof's tweet bragging to a follower on his Instagram page on how VDM apologised to his wife.

Debunking Jollof's claim, VDM stated that he would never beg the comedian's wife as he asked him to provide his evidence to back his allegation.

