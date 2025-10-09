Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Inside the CAF Document That Could Offer Nigeria a Lifeline to the World Cup
Football

Inside the CAF Document That Could Offer Nigeria a Lifeline to the World Cup

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have officially issued an official statement on the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches
  • The Super Eagles are struggling to qualify for the Mundial after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar
  • Nigeria must win the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic to stand a chance on making it to the playoffs

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Super Eagles seem to have gotten a lifeline to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the official statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The three-time AFCON winners are preparing to take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho in matchday 9 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa on Friday, October 10, before facing the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, four days later.

The chances of Nigeria topping the CAF qualification group C are very slim, given the current standing, as the Super Eagles can only qualify for the World Cup by winning their last two matches.

Read also

FIFA President sends message to an African country as Super Eagles hopes for World Cup miracle

Patrice Motsepe, Africa, Football, CAF, Nigeria, AFCON, World Cup.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the CAF general assembly and the election of a new executive committee in Egypt. Photo by: Sayed Hassan.
Source: Getty Images

The first lifeline for Nigeria can through after FIFA sanctioned the Bafana Bafana of South Africa with the deduction of three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

CAF give Super Eagles boost

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has updated the qualification criteria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers following Eritrea’s withdrawal from the campaign.

According to Nigeria Football, CAF outlined revised procedures to ensure fairness in selecting the best four runners-up across all groups after Eritrea’s exit left one group with fewer teams.

In a circular signed by Samson Adamu, CAF Director of Tournament and Events, Eritrea's withdrawal from Group E marks the first change in the Africa qualifiers for the expanded 48 teams attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The statement read:

"To determine the best four runners-up of all nine groups, all results of the bottom-ranked team of each group or the withdrawn team will not be taken into consideration when comparing the best runners-up.

Read also

NFF, NSC react to reports that Eguavoen will replace Chelle as Super Eagles coach for AFCON 2025

"The criteria to determine the best runners-up after excluding the results against the bottom-ranked team or the withdrawn team are the same criteria mentioned in the regulations of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the preliminary competition in article 11-5 (where applicable)."
Nigeria, Lesotho, South Africa, FIFA, World Cup, Football.
Super Eagles eye three points against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.
Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles must not give up - Husseni

Nigeria sports journalist Ohis Husseni said the Super Eagles players have to give their best when they file out against Lesotho on Friday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Husseni explained that Nigeria cannot afford to play another draw in South Africa. He said:

"The fate of over 270 million Nigerians is in the hands of the Super Eagles players. An official statement of CAF is out on how the withdrawal of Eritrea would affect the standing.
"The only thing left for the players is to secure all three maximum points, putting it in mind that we drew against the same Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio stadium two years ago."

Read also

NFF reportedly set date to decide future of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Pinnick discloses what Super Eagles must do to qualify

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has sent a message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

He urged the players to play for pride, which could, in turn, translate to results that will help the team qualify and uplift the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: