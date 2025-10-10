Religious organisations around the world have not only shaped spiritual life but also built vast financial empires

From global churches to regional movements, their combined assets span real estate, education, healthcare, and investment portfolios

This report ranks the top 10 wealthiest religious institutions, revealing the staggering scale of their economic influence

Religious institutions have long played pivotal roles in shaping societies, offering spiritual guidance, and managing vast networks of education, healthcare, and charity.

But behind their spiritual missions, some have also amassed extraordinary financial power.

According to figures compiled by Seasia Stats, here are the top 10 wealthiest religious organisations globally, ranked by estimated net worth.

1. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – $265 Billion

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints reportedly topped the list with an estimated net worth of $265 billion. Known for its extensive investments in real estate, agriculture, and financial markets, the church has built a formidable portfolio over decades.

Its holdings include commercial properties, ranches, and stakes in major corporations, reflecting a strategic approach to wealth management.

2. Catholic Church in Australia – $265 Billion

Matching the Latter-Day Saints in estimated value, the Catholic Church in Australia has been valued at $265 billion. Analysts have pointed to its vast property assets, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, as key contributors to its financial strength. The church’s influence in education and healthcare has translated into significant economic clout.

3. Catholic Church in Germany – $47.24 Billion to $265.62 Billion

The Catholic Church in Germany has been estimated to hold between $47.24 billion and $265.62 billion in assets. This wide range reflects the complexity of its decentralised structure and the difficulty in assessing its full financial footprint. Revenue from church taxes, property holdings, and cultural institutions have all contributed to its substantial wealth.

4. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) – $31.11 Billion

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the governing body of the famed Tirupati temple in India, has been valued at $31.11 billion. The temple receives millions of pilgrims annually, and its income from donations, gold offerings, and investments has made it one of the richest religious institutions in Asia. Its operations span education, healthcare, and social welfare.

5. Muhammadiyah – $27.96 Billion

Indonesia’s Muhammadiyah organisation has reportedly amassed $27.96 billion in assets. As one of the largest Islamic movements in Southeast Asia, it operates thousands of schools, hospitals, and universities. Its emphasis on social development and education has been backed by a robust financial infrastructure.

6. Catholic Church in France – $23 Billion

The Catholic Church in France has been valued at $23 billion. Despite secularism being enshrined in French law, the church continues to manage a vast network of historical buildings, charitable organisations, and educational institutions. Its wealth is largely tied to heritage properties and cultural assets.

7. Seventh-day Adventist Church – $15.6 Billion

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has been reported to hold $15.6 billion in assets. With a strong presence in healthcare and education, the church runs hundreds of hospitals and schools worldwide. Its global reach and diversified operations have contributed to its financial stability.

8. Church of England – $13.84 Billion

The Church of England has been estimated to possess $13.84 billion in wealth. Its holdings include historic cathedrals, parish churches, and investment portfolios. The church has also benefited from land ownership and endowments, maintaining a significant role in British society.

9. Church of Sweden – $11.41 Billion

The Church of Sweden reportedly holds $11.41 billion in assets. As the largest religious organisation in Sweden, it owns extensive property and manages numerous cultural and social programmes. Its financial strength is rooted in centuries of land ownership and state support.

10. Trinity Church – $6 Billion

Trinity Church in New York rounds out the list with an estimated net worth of $6 billion. Its wealth stems largely from prime real estate holdings in Manhattan, including properties leased to major corporations. Despite its relatively small size, its strategic location has made it one of the richest churches in the United States.

