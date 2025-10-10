Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - An Air Peace flight from Abuja to Asaba, Delta state, escaped a potential disaster on Friday, October 10, after the aircraft suffered an engine failure while preparing for take-off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the airline confirmed the development via a statement signed by its management.

Photo credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft had gained speed and was almost closing in on the runway for take-off when a loud blast was heard, followed by flashes of light. There was, however, no fire outbreak.

Air Peace averts tragedy

The pilot immediately aborted the take-off procedure and taxied the aircraft safely back to the terminal where all passengers were safely disembarked.

The full statement can be read below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng