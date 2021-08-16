Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) housemate, Liquorose said her love interest in the Shine Ya Eye house, Emmanuel, was not the kind of person she would date

Expressing her opinion about Emmanuel with Boma and Maria, Liquorose said if they had not met on the show, she would have friend-zoned him

According to the 24-year-old, Emmanuel is the kind of guy that would have women flocking around him and she wouldn’t want to risk her emotions

Liquorose says she wouldn't have been in a relationship with Emmanuel. Photo Credit: @emmanuelumohjr_ @liquorose

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Liquorose said she would have friend-zoned Emmanuel if they had not met on BBNaija, adding that she would not be able to deal with the number of ladies that would be flocking around him.

While stating that she didn’t notice the 29-year-old entrepreneur until he walked up to her, Liquorose explained that she’s an emotional person.

The dancer further said she wouldn’t associate herself with any love situation that will ridicule her emotions.

Watch Liquorose discuss Emmanuel below:

Emmanuel rocks Liquorose’s shirt

Legit.ng earlier reported that some viewers of the show criticised Emmanuel for wearing Liquorose' shirt.

A few expressed excitement about the progress of their love affair. Amongst other things, Emmanuel’s critics accused him of using Liquorose as a desperate attempt to remain in the house.

Read some of their comments below:

Peace Peace:

“This guy go use liquor shine.Anyways if the relationship works out I wish them good luck. I hope there not doing gumbody. Hmmm. Sometimes I go de reason fine girl like this no get boyfriend before em come.Whereas all this small small girl get. Anyways good luck.”

Precious Nwuzu:

“After the show we will know which friendship and relationship is real or not. For now everybody get strategy.”

Usoro Utak:

“Emmarose forever. Haters of lovers have frustrating with different views and analysis.”

Prince Nickey Nick:

“What a love love can course anything.”

For viewers and fans of BBNaija, Emmanuel and Liquorose have feelings for each other; interestingly, they've shown it at different times, as they've been seen locking lips and cuddling.

