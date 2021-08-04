Liquorose said Emmanuel is a confused person and considering the fact that she’s very emotional, she won’t endanger her mental health with him

The BBNaija housemate blamed Emmanuel for not giving her the opportunity to know him more than she presently does, as she said the latter doesn’t engage her in conversations

The 26-year-old dancer told Emmanuel that the heartbreaks she suffered in the past contributed to her wealth of experience, especially as it relates to dealing with people

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Liquorose, has expressed that she thinks Emmanuel, her fellow Shine Ya Eye housemate, is a confused person.

She made this known when Maria queried her about how she’s coping with the betrayal she felt from Emmanuel, who nominated her as a wild card.

BBNaija’s Liquorose says Emmanuel doesn't know what he wants

Liquorose, who had locked lips with Emmanuel during a truth or dare game on Monday, said the latter doesn’t know what he wants.

Emmanuel, who was triggered by Liquorose’s statement, replied to her by saying she didn’t know him and that’s why she had that thought about him.

The choreographer quickly addressed Emmanuel’s response, as he asked: “How did you expect me to know you when you wouldn’t talk to me?”

Responding to him, she said:

“You need to understand that I am a girl of experience. I have trust issues and that’s because I’ve had heartbreaks. Honestly, I don’t want anything to start triggering my emotions, because when my emotions are triggered, I don’t usually feel well,”

How Liquorose felt betrayed

Following the first eviction show of the Shine Ya Eye edition which was held on Monday, Liquorose didn’t hide her feelings, as she expressed disappointment in Emmanuel for putting her up as a ‘Wild Card’.

Speaking with Biggie during her Tuesday diary session, Liquorose explained that she was betrayed because she feels if Emmanuel’s feelings for her are genuine, he wouldn’t have chosen her as the ‘Wild Card’.

Watch the video here.

Emmanuel apologises to Liquorose over wild card nomination

Still in a related story about the BBNaija housemates, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel apologised to Liquorose over the wild card nomination.

Revealing why he chose her as the wild card, Emmanuel said his selection of her was influenced by consensus in the house.

