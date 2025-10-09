Nigerian singer Portable trended online with a post he made recently, attacking his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple

This came after netizens speculated that Ashabi Simple's recent post subtly shaded the singer’s wife, Bewaji

The Zazu hitmaker did not waste time sending a series of voice messages to the Nollywood actress, which triggered reactions online

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again stirred social media after he openly called out his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, for allegedly disrespecting his wife, Bewaji.

The drama unfolded shortly after Ashabi shared a cryptic post on social media, which many fans interpreted as a subtle dig at Bewaji.

Portable confronts baby mama over his wife. Credit: @ashabi.simple, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The post quickly gained traction online with netizens accusing Ashabi of throwing shade.

Reacting to the situation, Portable wasted no time in addressing the perceived disrespect.

In a strongly worded voice message, the Zazu crooner lambasted Ashabi, warning her sternly to stay in her lane and respect his wife.

Translating his words, the singer said: “Don’t ever disrespect my wife, Bewaji. She is always minding her business. She was the only woman who stood by me when I had nothing. She is always satisfied with anything I give her, unlike you, who doesn’t appreciate me. Are you mad? Do you want Ogun to kill you?”

Expressing his loyalty to Bewaji, Portable emphasised that her support from day one earned her a special place in his life. He further reminded Ashabi that without Bewaji’s approval, their relationship would not have worked.

"I am a married man. If you want me to marry you too, you must fight for it. If my name is removed from your life, who will you be? You need to behave and appreciate Bewaji. If she didn’t approve you, you would not be with me today because her happiness is my happiness. You got pregnant and I accepted you. What else do you want? Stay in your lane.”

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ashabi Simple responded to rumours of forcing a relationship with the controversial artist.

She addressed the claims with a clear message, asking if it was possible to keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept.

In her words:

“Any small thing, you dey force love ni yenyenyen 😉 can you keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept?”

Ashabi's post came as a result of online gossip suggesting that she’s trying to hold onto the Zazu crooner against his will.

However, she went on to appreciate God for blessing her with her significant other, writing:

“Thank GOD for the blessing of my man, I’m grateful ☺️.”

Portable breaks silence after baby mama allegedly targets his wife. Credit: @ashabi.simple

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Portable’s outburst

This led to mixed reactions from netizens, with many commenting on Portable’s outburst.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mzz.bea said:

"Omo!!!!! Imagine being told off by this guy..."

mayphillip14 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Omoh I don’t even know what to comment oo."

booknetwork_ said:

"We have good and educational children new|preloved books to help them learn and spark their creativity and imagination."

luxury_thrift_avenue said:

"Na every quarter them dey always fight…. See the man the lady cannot do without 😂😂😂 na him dey always rubbish her."

adam_amirabkr said:

"This thing sweet me die 👏."

Drama as Portable allegedly shades Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him out on a dinner date in the US.

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in the US, as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

But speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and said some prayers.

Source: Legit.ng