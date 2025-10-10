Nigeria kept hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive after they defeated Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane

The Super Eagles are still third and three points behind Group C leaders Benin heading into the final matchday on Tuesday

Nigeria is bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane.

Despite the much-needed win, Nigeria’s fate is still uncertain, as Benin Republic’s late winner over Rwanda has complicated the Group C standings.

Troost-Ekong celebrates after giving Nigeria the lead against Lesotho from the penalty spot. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles keep hope alive

It was not the smoothest of performances for the Super Eagles, but Eric Chelle’s team got the job done when it mattered most.

William Troost-Ekong’s calm penalty in the second half handed the Super Eagles the lead after a Lesotho defender handled the ball inside the box, Daily Post reports.

Moments later, substitute Akor Adams doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a composed finish following a clever assist from Victor Osimhen.

However, Nigeria’s joy was short-lived as Lesotho pulled one back through Hlompho Kalake to set up a tense ending.

Chelle’s men held their nerve to secure all three points, a vital result after several disappointing draws earlier in the qualifiers.

The victory meant Nigeria maintained their third position in Group C, just a point behind South Africa and three behind table-toppers Benin Republic.

Benin’s victory tightens Group C

While Nigerians celebrated the Super Eagles win, the results elsewhere made qualification more complicated.

Benin Republic’s narrow 1-0 win over Rwanda proved decisive, pushing them to the top of the table with 17 points.

That result delivered a major blow to Nigeria’s hopes, as Benin now hold a three-point lead heading into the final round of matches.

South Africa, who were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe, currently sit second on 15 points, one point ahead of the Super Eagles.

What Nigeria must do to qualify

For the Super Eagles to reach the 2026 World Cup, the equation is simple, but far from easy.

Nigeria is bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to Making of Champions, Nigeria must defeat Benin Republic by at least two clear goals in their final match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14.

This margin would allow the Super Eagles to finish above the Cheetahs on goal difference, assuming South Africa fails to win their home clash against Rwanda.

Should Bafana Bafana secure a victory, however, Nigeria’s chances of qualifying as group leaders will vanish regardless of their result.

The Super Eagles are now walking a tightrope, knowing that anything less than a convincing win could end their World Cup dreams for the second consecutive time.

Chelle unleashes 4 forwards versus Lesotho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle decided to deploy his full Arsenal when the Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Moses Simon (FC Paris) all started for Nigeria in the must-win encounter in Polokwane.

Source: Legit.ng