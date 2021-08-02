A video clip captures the moment Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Emmanuel, tendered an apology to Liquorose

Recall the live eviction saw the housemates' nomination being made public and Emmanuel had put up Jaypaul and Liquorose

The housemates have grown quite close in the house much to the excitement of many BBNaija fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose had time to talk and clear the air following the live nominations.

BBNaija housemate Emmanuel apologised to Liquorose. Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr, @liquorose

Recall Jaypaul and Liquorose were the most voted as the two housemates they believed were the wild cards.

Emmanuel was among those who put up Liquorose, and this stood out for the female housemate as they had grown quite close in the house.

In a clip shared by @bbnaija._.season6, Emmanuel is seen apologising to Liquorose.

According to him, the housemates had successfully convinced him that she was one of the wild cards.

Watch the clip below:

