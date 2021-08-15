Popular talent manager and blogger Ubi Franklin has stirred reactions on Instagram with photos showing off the front and back views of Obi Cubana's mansion

The billionaire businessman became a topic of discourse online after he threw a lavish burial party for his late mum

Nigerians have gushed over the beautiful building with many acknowledging the impact of being a rich man

With the extravagant display of wealth at Obi Cubana's mum's burial in Oba, Anambra state, the billionaire businessman has become a person of interest.

Just recently, talent manager and blogger, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page with photos showing the exterior of Obi Cubana's magnificent Abuja mansion.

Obi Cubana threw an extravagant burial party for his mum in July



The beautiful white house is a two storey building held by strong pillars on marble floors which also boasts of a beautiful water fountain at the back.

The mansion is fit for royalty and it is evident that the businessman did not spare a naira in setting up the place.

"Front and Back view of @obi_cubana Abuja Mansion."

Reactions

As expected, the post stirred reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

Dukeofspadess:

"Beautiful!"

Deejayneptune:

"All I can say is Money good. Got to double my hustle and achieve this in a couple of years. So help me God."

Newsanceng:

"So wonderfully made. Like made in heaven."

Liontchain:

"Chai. Money is good."

Unapologetic_dignite:

"9ja White House."

Ivd001:

"MANSION!!!"

_femiiiiiiii:

"I will be rich and wealthy amen."

Sir_collo:

"Omoooooo!!! This is an edifice."

Ovie.clarkson:

"After them go say money no sweet."

Ubi Franklin praises three out of his four baby mamas

Popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, got people on social media talking after he took to Instagram to specially thank three out of the four women who have kids for him.

He shared photos of his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro and the two other women on his Instagram page, and accompanied it with a lovely writeup.

There's no clear reason as to why Franklin left out his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, but she is the only one who has constantly dragged him on social media.

Source: Legit Newspaper