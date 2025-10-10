Nigerian online users were pleased to see Imisi, the winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija Season 10, on a call with Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold was one of the former housemates on the show’s finale and showed support to Imisi during her journey

While they spoke on the phone, Imisi appreciated him and made a request which he honored.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Imisi has been trending non-stop since she was declared the winner of the biggest reality TV show in Africa.

In a video making the rounds online, Imisi was seen speaking with Adekunle Kososko, aka Adekunle Gold, via video call.

Imisi shares video call with Adekunle Gold. Credit: @imisiofficial, @adekunlegold

He asked if she was okay, and she complained about not getting enough sleep since the show ended.

Adekunle assured her she would rest soon. Imisi's excitement was through the roof, as she thanked him for his support during her journey. She also requested to meet with him.

Watch the video here:

BBNaija season 10's last nine finalists opened up about their experiences in the house, their plans, and more Mensan, while speaking with.

Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, shared what it felt like for him to join singer Adekunle Gold on stage.

BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi responded to a question about relationships and love after the reality show.

How fans reacted to Adekunle's call with Imisi

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@gregory_nuga said:

"Ijoba 606 and Big fish !!!"

@_oyiza said:

"Real Recognize Real!!! RRR😍I love this life for her😍. When God says it’s your time it’s definitely your time!!!😍👏."

@portiaadosinaba said:

"How do you define this kind grace?😍😍👏Big Fish > Ijoba 606🔥🔥."

@OOluwajosh said:

"AG was 40% part of her win by vote, from day one he already liked her."

@prim_ntomby said:

"Girls🤣🤣🤣🤣when we talk to our favourites, we compose our selves and lower our voices🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣it's a thing."

Imisi appreciates Adekunle Gold for his support. Credit: @imisiofficial

@TechSurgeon_ said:

"This is nice. It’s IMISI time and the girl is winning."

@dravanta1305 said:

"Aww that’s so sweet ...😂 Imisi really living the dream ."

@Josephi78689833 said:

"This is her with steeze and composure, imagine if she was alone without camera on her 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mgb_elvis said:

"Person husband. hope she doesn't cross her line on Simi's relationship."

@AdebukolaS4816 said:

"My love Imisioluwa, see Steeze nd composure now 🥰🥰🥰."

@Bouqui092 said:

"She too shy🤣🤣🤣....u don't know u are now a celeb,dey play."

@mgb_elvis said:

@AdebukolaS4816 said:

@Josephi78689833 said:

Adekunle Gold opens up about family

According to a previous report, Adekunle Gold stated that being a good husband and father means more to him than fame or success.

The singer revealed that his daughter, Adejare, inspires him to be better than his upbringing allowed.

AG Baby shared the emotional story behind his song ‘My Love Is The Same’, dedicated to his family.

