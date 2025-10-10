A young woman has shared her experience with social media users after leaving her 'toxic and abusive' relationship

According to her, it was not an easy decision to make at all, especially because she already had kids for her partner

However, she chose herself and her kids and decided to leave the relationship so she could rebuild herself in peace, not in pieces

A young woman's courageous decision to leave her toxic and abusive relationship has impressed many TikTok users.

She explained that she had been struggling to come to terms with the reality of her situation before finally finding the strength to walk away.

Woman flushes her ring down the toilet as she quits her relationship. Photo credit: @pearlkek/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman flushes ring down toilet

Identified on TikTok as @pearlkek, she shared a video of herself flushing her relationship ring down the toilet.

According to her, the decision to leave was not an easy one, particularly because of the children she had for her former partner.

She disclosed that she had emotionally detached from the relationship long before physically leaving.

The pain of staying in the allegedly abusive relationship had a negative on her well-being.

In the end, she prioritised her own needs and those of her children, recognising that their peace and happiness were important.

Woman shares her heartbreaking experience after quitting relationship. Photo credit: @pearlkek/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"Finally left that toxic and abusive relationship. I left emotionally before i could leave physically, its never an easy decision especially when there’s kids involved. But i finally did it, I chose myself, my kids and our peace we rebuild, pick up the pieces, and hand over everything to the man upstairs."

Reactions as woman leaves abusive marriage

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Mlangeni said:

"To be honest as amajita we are hurting our women, they are going through because of us, let’s fix ourselves please it’s not nice."

@Vault said:

"I just ended my relationship with some girl who was draining me financially I’m so free happy soul."

@Lebo reacted:

"I wish you sold it to me. Last year I took my gold engagement ring to Cash Crusaders and they paid me R6000 I was over the moon. Unfortunately we got back together and now I need a ring."

@Dudu Phaka said:

"He texted me one night while he was out grooving a re “I’m not coming back tonight” I didn’t respond just threw my engagement ring out of the window while driving and I was done because my husband would never behave like that."

@Diks said:

"Nothing on this earth is painful like loving someone that doesn't love u back, I waisted 22 of my life loving the wrong person."

@Amanda Charlotte added:

"The way I understand this reaction. When we broke up, I threw away everything he bought me, sold every furniture, sold a double bed for R300 because I had to leave the house empty. I didn't need the money but had to leave the flat empty, even threw away things that were gonn fit in my suitcase, went home straight with a suitcase only. Yoo."

