The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition kicked off on Saturday, July 24, and so far, it has kept Nigerians entertained.

With each passing week comes fresh dramas, twists and new discoveries about some of the housemates.

As expected, some contestants will have more highlights than others considering how much they get fans and Nigerians talking about them.

One lady who has so far sparked conversations on social media at different times is Angel Smith.

Angel has sparked different conversations on social media Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@theangeljbsmith

Right from the moment she got introduced to the stage by the show host, Ebuka, on the second night of the show, it was obvious that Angel would get people talking for a long time.

Legit.ng highlights some of the times, the 21-year-old sparked reactions online.

1. Angel's choice of outfit into the house

Angel immediately set social media on fire with the outfit she chose to enter the house with. Her days on the show have shown that she is not big on conservation.

2. Angel has 11 tattoos

At just 21, Angel proudly carries 11 tattoos. She was the first female housemate that Ebuka introduced on the second day and she proudly disclosed the number of tattoos she has to him.

3. Angel's mum had her at 16

One task the housemates had to do on getting into the house was introducing themselves so they do not remain strangers.

Angel while talking about her life disclosed that her mum had her at 16.

4. Lost first boyfriend in 2019

Angel during her get-to-know-me session disclosed one of the tragic events in her life, losing her first boyfriend in 2019.

5. Angel sits on and spoon feeds Yousef

Like the controversial air around her is not enough, Angel recently got people talking after her act with fellow housemate, Yousef.

In a short clip, Angel 'pushed' Yousef on the bed as she straddled him. With a plate of food in her hand, she spoon-fed Yousef in a lovely manner as if they were lovers on the show.

6. Angel fights nasty with Sammie

Angel and Sammie are not exclusive even though they like each other, and Sammie got mad when she kissed a new housemate, Kayvee.

Well, they got into a fight and a lot of nasty words were exchanged.

I fell for everything about Angel

Following the fight with Angel, a displeased Sammie in a conversation with Boma, Arin, and Cross spoke in regret as he admitted to falling wholeheartedly for Angel.

Sammie said he loved everything about her including her looks, the way she talked and her thinking process, he added that he was very sincere with his feelings.

He, however, told his fellow housemates that all of that was now in the past as he intended to move on from whatever they had.

