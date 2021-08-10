Sammie and Angel were recently involved in an ugly exchange in the house which has put a major strain on their ‘situationship’

More drama continues to erupt in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house especially with the introduction of new housemates.

Unfortunately, the arrival of the new male housemates put a strain on the ‘situationship’ of Sammie and Angel, as the former shared a kiss with Kayvee during a truth or dare game.

BBNaija: Sammie admits falling for Angel. Photo: @theangelsmith/@sammielord

Source: Instagram

During a conversation with fellow housemates Boma, Arin and Cross, a displeased Sammie spoke in regret as he admitted to falling wholeheartedly for Angel.

Sammie said he loved everything about her including her looks, the way she talks and her thinking process, adding that he was very sincere with his feelings.

He, however, told his fellow housemates that all of that is now in the past as he intends to move on from whatever they had.

Sammie shared his plan to casually greet her whether she chooses to answer or not.

In a different portion of the video, Arin advised him not to approach the issue with anger and they should simply strive to maintain a casual friendship.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Sammie's admission about falling for Angel got viewers of the show talking. Read some comments below:

boyvibbz said:

"Love mood activated."

huasthrift said:

"This Sammie o, so you liked her.like that? Awww, who will help us beg Angel bayi?"

pharm_sophist said:

"Oh my Sammie be strong my boy. Much love."

young_jagaban_111 said:

"Sammy you told angel that you can’t do it no more the other day then went for Peace … now you can’t handle it when she’s kissing other guys?"

ms_jane_mbalenhle said:

"I feel sorry for Sammie he really loved Angel."

Angel and Yousef stir reactions online with romantic move

Legit.ng reported that a video of Angel sitting on the lap of Yousef as they were on the bed generated many reactions on social media.

In the clip, the female housemate carried a plate of food in her hand and fed Yousef while still in an intimate position with him.

While many said that may be the last highlight on the show, others said they would really love to see more of the duo together.

Source: Legit