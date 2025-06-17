The Edo state police command has arrested a Nigerian youth for allegedly kidnapping and killing his employer

Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo state, disclosed that the anti-kidnapping squad of the command deployed technicalities to arrest the suspect in a creek at Eyo Abasi village in Oron, Akwa lbom state

Yamu said Bassey Nyong Uweh, a member of the five-man gang, allegedly kidnapped and killed one Henry Ohiengbomwan, 59, a farmer after collecting over N900,000 from the proceeds from the sales of pineapple harvested from his farm

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Benin City, Edo state - Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested one Bassey Nyong Uweh for allegedly kidnapping and killing his employer, Henry Ohiengbomwan, a farmer, after collecting an undisclosed ransom.

As reported on Tuesday, June 17, by Daily Trust, the incident happened at Igueze village on the Benin-Lagos expressway in Ovia North East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

Suspected Edo killers still at large

The suspected murder caused immense sadness among members of Ohiengbomwan's family.

The suspect and four others at large were employees of the deceased and reportedly conspired to kidnap him after the deceased had harvested pineapples and sold them.

It was learnt that two of the suspects are from Akwa Ibom state while three others are from Nasarawa state.

Late Ohiengbomwan, a farmer and resident of Benin City, had large acres of pineapple, cocoa, melon and yam in his community (Igueze) and engaged the service of the five labourers, who worked on his farm on a monthly salary.

The deceased on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, went to his farm in company of the five workers to harvest pineapple and sold the produce for over N900,000.

After the sales, his workers kidnapped him into the forest, collected the N900,000, and reportedly killed and buried him in a shallow grave.

The suspects, thereafter, reportedly called the deceased’s family and demanded a ransom of N60 million to release him but the family requested to speak with the deceased before paying the ransom.

The anti-kidnapping unit of the Edo police command tracked and arrested the main suspect in a creek at Eyo Abasi village in Oron, Akwa lbom state.

Police confirm Edo 'killing'

Meanwhile, Moses Yamu, the spokesperson of the Edo state police command, confirmed the incident.

According to Yamu, Uweh, 32, confessed that after collecting the money, they killed their boss and buried him, adding that he led the police to a forest where they buried him in a shallow grave.

The police representative assured that an investigation is ongoing to arrest the four other suspects.

Crime surge in Edo state

Despite police authorities saying they have put several measures in place to address crimes and criminality in Edo, there is growing concern among residents and other stakeholders in the state over the recent surge of crime.

In the same vein, the Edo house of assembly had raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings in the state.

The lawmakers, in a resolution, called on relevant authorities to commence full surveillance of roads and communities to address the security challenges.

Read more Edo-related news:

Edo police nab prominent pastor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police in Edo arrested a prominent pastor Ijebor Simon and one Destiny Okojabhole over the alleged murder of a 7-year-old boy, Evans Okojabhole.

A statement by Moses Yamu, the spokesperson of the police in Edo state, the incident was reported by the deceased’s father, John Okhojibole, who lives on Jehovah Witness Road, off Elebesunu Street in Irrua, Edo state.

Yamu said the late Evans was sighted with his stomach ripped open, his feet severed from his ankle, and some fingers cut off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng