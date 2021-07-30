Shine Ya Eyes housemates continue to reveal more information about their personal life as they get comfortable with each other

21-year-old Angel during a brief chat with a male housemate, Boma, disclosed that her mum had her at the age of 16

Angel was also generous enough to tell Boma that her dad is in charge of her IG page while she’s in Big Brother’s house

As days roll by, housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes Edition are getting to know each other more especially since Big Brother made it one of their tasks of the week.

During a kitchen run, 21-year-old female housemate, Angel Smith was joined by Boma and she shared some personal information with him.

Angel says mum had her at 16. Photo:@theangelsmith

Angel told her fellow housemate that she was given birth to when her mother was just 16. She also told Boma that her dad is handling her Instagram page during the duration of time she spends in the BBNaija competition.

Check out a video of the housemates as sighted on social media:

Angel shares her struggle in life

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Angel who was the first female housemate to enter the 2021 Big Brother Naija house opened up about her life to the housemates.

The young lady revealed she dropped out of school twice and how she started self-harming when she was 14. Angel also talked about losing her first boyfriend in 2019 and how she isn't sure about looking for much in relationships.

