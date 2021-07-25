Angel has been unveiled has the first female contestant of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show to be welcomed into the house

The 21-year-old lady said she has 11 tattoos and they are all personal to her; she told the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that she is a cool person

According to Angel, she is in the Big Brother Naija house for the fun of it; she said she will get along well with other housemates

Angel has become the first female contestant to be welcomed into the Big Brother Naija house as the season 6 of the reality TV show kicked off on Sunday, July 25.

Speaking to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Angel said she has 11 tattoos and they are personal to her.

Angel is 21 years and she has 11 tattoos which are all personal to her. Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The visibly excited lady said she is in the Big Brother Naija house for the fun of it, adding that she's a cool person and will get along with the other housemates.

This year's Big Brother Naija is themed Shine Ya Eye and the first launch was on Saturday, July 24.

Many react on social media

Nigerians took to the Instagram page of Big Brother Naija to share their reactions after Angel was welcomed into the house.

@real_nomzyconstantine said:

"Wahala. E go choke las las."

@officially_ajekate commented:

"Beautiful angel."

@damilare_girl said:

"Bossy angel."

@theonlynonye commented:

"21 years old? my age mate, what’s my excuse?"

Source: Legit