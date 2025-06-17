The last Instagram post of an Air India crew member who lost his life to the AI171 flight crash has been trending on social media

The flight attendant had posted cute selfie alongside a brief caption that got netizens emotional following his demise

Netizens who were touched by the death of the deceased have all taken to his comments section to mourn him

The tragic loss of life in the Air India flight AI171 crash has left everyone devastated, with one particular post going viral online.

A crew member who died in the accident had casually shared a selfie on Instagram, unaware that he would lose his life soon.

Last Instagram caption of late Air India crew member gets many people emotional. Photo credit: @deepak_pathak13/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Air India crew member's last post trends

The post, shared on the crew member's account @deepak_pathak13 showed a cheerful selfie of him dressed in his work attire, accompanied by a brief caption.

"After a long time mood on for selfie," he said.

Following his demise, the post deeply touched netizens, who took to the comments section to pay their respects to the deceased.

Emotional comments and tributes poured in with many users expressing sympathy and sharing their experiences of losing a loved one.

The Air India flight AI171 crash claimed over 240 lives, including that of the crew member whose demise was deeply felt by the online community.

Air India crew member, Deepak, died in the AI171 plane crash. Photo credit: @deepak_pathak13/Instagram.

Source: UGC

His social media presence confirmed his easy-going personality and passion for his job, making his passing all the more emotional.

Reactions trail Air India crew member's last post

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

Akshetty_official11.11 said:

"Rip brother can't believe I just met u week before and this is so heart wrenching for me."

Swappy_perfect wrote:

"RIP Deepak, still can't believe."

Trebleclef011 said:

"Rip bhava, this songs hits so hard, rest in peace."

ttbbu_9860 said:

"Rip deepak dada."

Sidghagarmale200 reacted:

"Dipak miss you."

Elsie-May said:

"The only survivor was British and the plane crashed in India so so did he just get a different flight back to England."

Igotbusybees said:

"The amount of plane crashes these days should be a red flag for everyone that travels by plane."

Mnotaagzikwe said:

"Boeing needs to be fully investigated and held accountable. This is inexcusable and horrid, and speaks to their lack of standards and care. HOLD BOEING RESPONSIBLE!"

Fayyazaslam07 added:

"Very much condolences for this incident and the lives which are lost in this tragic accident May Allah Ease for all amen from Pakistan."

Lucas added:

"This was pilot error, flaps were set too low for a fully loaded plane, and they only used half of the runway."

Kami added:

"My husband and little daughter died very tragically. As time passed and I began the long healing process I realised that on the day it was their time. Some souls die very young, some very old and some in between. It was their TIME."

See the post below:

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng