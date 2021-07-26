Angel Smith, the first female housemate to enter the 2021 Big Brother Naija house, opened up about her life to the housemates

The housemate revealed she dropped out of school twice and how she started self-harming when she was 14

Angel also talked about losing her first boyfriend in 2019 and how she isn't sure about looking for much in relationships

Following the second day of the Big Brother Naija 2021 opening which saw eleven ladies joining the boys in the house.

During their get-to-know-each-other session, the first lady to join the boys, Angel, opened up about the challenges she had to face in life.

Angel dropped out of school twice, lost her first boyfriend

Angel who sparked quite the reaction online with her choice of outfit and having 11 tattoos, revealed she had dropped out of school twice and had to deal with the feeling of not being sufficient enough.

She went on to state that this led her to start self-harming at the age of 14. Angel then went on to reveal that in 2019, her first boyfriend died, adding that it is the reason she isn't looking for much relationship-wise.

She's tough on the outside but a softie inside

Contrary to her tough-girl persona which the tattoos and her outfit created, Angel says she is a very emotional person and does not like drama.

Watch the clip below:

Jackie B is a proud single mother

Day two of the 2021 Big Brother Naija has got several fans glued to their television screens and it appears the 2021 set has their first single mum housemate in the person of Jackie B.

The curvaceous housemate opened up about her love for her son during her interview with Ebuka where she revealed he encouraged her to be on the show.

According to her, she wouldn't have been on the show if he didn't want it. Jackie B also flaunted a cute neon badge her son gave her before she left him to come for the show.

