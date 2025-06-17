The Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the arraignment of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to June 30, 2025, following difficulties in serving charges against her

Reports disclosed that the embattled Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, currently abroad, is facing allegations under Nigeria’s Cyber Crimes Act

Justice M.G. Umar granted a request by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to serve the charges through her legal representative, Johnson Usman SAN, after failed attempts to personally deliver the documents

Abuja - The arraignment of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been postponed to June 30, 2025, as the Federal High Court in Abuja grappled with procedural challenges in serving charges against her.

Natasha vs Akpabio's case took a fresh twist as court moved the Kogi senator's arraignment, citing one major reason. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Senator Natasha’s arraignment moved to June 30

The senator faces allegations under Nigeria’s Cyber Crimes Act, but efforts to personally deliver the charges were unsuccessful, as she is reportedly abroad.

The prosecution, led by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), informed the court of their difficulties in reaching Akpoti-Uduaghan. They requested permission to serve the charges through her lawyer, Johnson Usman (SAN).

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 17, the court, presided over by Honourable Justice M.G. Umar, granted the request for substituted service, marking a key step in advancing the case despite the senator’s absence.

Amid recall action against Senator Natasha, the Kogi lawmaker accused Senate President Akpabio of an assassination plot. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

During the session, the DPP highlighted the urgency of the matter while noting logistical hurdles. The approval ensures Akpoti-Uduaghan will be formally notified of the charges.

The case, heard in Court 5, has drawn significant attention due to its implications for defamation, cybercrime, and accountability among public officials.

As the legal battle unfolds, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political future remains uncertain, with the next court date set to be a critical moment in this high-profile case.

Natasha accuses Akpabio of an assassination plot

Meanwhile, the suspended PDP senator controversially accused Akpabio of colluding with the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in a bid to have her assassinated.

The embattled senator made the allegation during a homecoming rally in her hometown in Ihime, Kogi Central. She alleged that the Senate president had earlier contacted Governor Ahmed Ododo to start the recall process, but noted that the governor declined to do that because the masses are behind her.

She allegedly made defamatory comments against Akpabio and Bello including a plot to assassinate her during a live television appearance on April 3, 2025.

Akpabio: Natasha reacts to US-based activist claims

Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to Professor Mgbeke's allegations against her.

The suspended federal lawmaker said the claim that she lied against the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, about the sexual harassment was false.

The Kogi Central senator said the allegations were manipulated to serve Mgbeke’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Akpabio.

Natasha: Akpabio speaks on organ harvesting allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Senate denied contacting US-based Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke.

Akpabio, through his aide, Kenny Okolugbo, denied any involvement in the allegations linking him to an organ harvesting scandal.

