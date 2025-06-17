Elon Musk has shared drug test results in an attempt to counter allegations of substance use during Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign

The New York Times had previously reported claims that Musk was using ketamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms, citing sources familiar with his activities

While Musk’s test results show no drugs in his system, experts note the limited detection window of urine tests, raising questions about their relevance to the accusations

In an attempt to counter allegations of drug use during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, billionaire Elon Musk shared the results of a drug test conducted earlier this month.

A recent New York Times report alleged that Musk, Trump’s largest donor, was consuming ketamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms, citing sources familiar with his activities. Weeks after these claims surfaced, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to post what he claims are the results of a test conducted by “Fastest Labs of South Austin” in Texas.

Elon Musk Releases Drug Test Result After Being Accused of Substance Use. Photo credit: Elon Musk/X

Source: UGC

The lab test, dated June 11, showed negative results for a range of substances, including amphetamines, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, cannabinoids, and fentanyl. The results became available five days after Musk submitted a urine sample.

Limited scope test

While the billionaire’s lab results indicate he did not test positive for any drugs in his system at the time, experts note that urine tests have limited detection windows.

The allegations in the Times report concern Musk’s alleged drug use in 2024—months before the June test. According to the Addiction Centre, a urine test can detect drugs in the body for only a short time, whereas a hair follicle test could reveal substance use over a three-month period.

In the case of ketamine specifically, urine tests can detect the drug only within the past three days. Blood tests provide an even narrower window—within the last 24 hours—while saliva tests can detect ketamine for up to ten days, experts say.

See the test result below:

Musk rejects accusations, calls times report false

Musk had previously dismissed the claims of drug use, stating: “I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”* He also accused the New York Times of “lying.”

The Times report, citing unnamed sources, alleged that Musk kept a collection of narcotics in a daily pill box containing approximately 20 pills. The report further claimed his alleged chronic use of ketamine was so severe that it led to bladder issues.

Fallout from the allegations

The controversy erupted just months after Musk’s 130-day tenure as DOGE leader at the White House, during which he oversaw significant federal workforce reductions.

Tensions escalated between Musk and Trump after the president introduced a legislative proposal titled the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which Musk criticized as “a disgusting abomination.”

The online dispute took a dramatic turn when Musk tweeted accusations suggesting Trump’s involvement in the so-called “Epstein files.” The president denied the claims, and days later, Musk walked back his remarks.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,”* he wrote on X. “They went too far.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng