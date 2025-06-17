The investigation into the Air India flight crash has made great progress with the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder

This development will reportedly provide crucial evidence that will help determine the cause of the devastating accident

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, assisted by international teams from the US and UK have been pushing an intensive investigation on the crash

The cockpit voice recorder used in the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 has been found as investigation gets more intense.

This important piece of evidence is expected to disclose the major reason behind the tragic plane crash or provide hints about the cause of crash.

Investigators discover recorder containing Air India pilot's conversation before crash. Photo credit: SrdjanPav/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Investigators discover cockpit recorder

According to Nikita Yadav, a BBC News reporter in Delhi, the investigation has gotten amazing support from various authorities, including international teams from the US and UK.

The authorities have been working hard to piece together the events leading up to the crash, and the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder is seen as an important breakthrough.

The recorder contains crucial audio recordings from the cockpit, including conversations between the pilots, communication with air traffic control, and sounds that may have been present in the cockpit during the flight.

This data can provide investigators with information about the actions and decisions made by the pilots in their final moments before the crash.

The ill-fated flight which was bound for London, went down shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming the lives of about 241 passengers and crew members.

Investigators discover cockpit recorder of ill-fated Air India flight AI171. Photo credit: SrdjanPav/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Families and friends of the victims have been crying out online, with many still struggling with the trauma of their loss.

A thorough investigation is underway, led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, with assistance from international experts, including officials from Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Experts have been trying to determine the root cause of the crash and identify measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The investigation will also focus on examining the aircraft's maintenance and records, as well as the crew's training and experience.

Reactions as netizens mourn crash victims

Netizens have been lamenting over the demise of the 241 victims of the plane crash.

Guish Gebreselassie said:

"It's really sad, my stomach can't handle it, death is inevitable, that's why it's said to protect us from bad fate. There is one advice from the elders, which is that one family is not recommended to travel in one vehicle, so protect us from such an accident."

Cricklover reacted:

"Such a devastating news so many innocent souls lost. All prayers to the families."

SEXYY EYES: commented:

"Jus to sorrowful my heart goes out to the family s it's not easy to lose ur loved ones."

Dee Patel added:

"Absolutely heartbreaking I pray that god gives the familes strength."

Why crash victims properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng