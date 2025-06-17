An Indian woman who was travelling to London to meet her daughter never made it to the UK as her plane crashed in Ahmedabad

The woman, Anju Sharma, boarded the Air India Flight AI-171, which sadly crashed and killed 241 people onboard

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had failed to effectively lift off, according to the last radio communication by the pilot

Anju Sharma, an Indian who had hopes of reuniting with her daughter in London, never made it to the UK as planned.

Her life was cut short by the doomed Air India Flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad.

Anju's relatives shared what she last posted on Whatsapp. Photo credit: Facebook/Brut India and Getty Images/ NurPhoto/Aaron Foster.

The flight did not last long after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off, but it went down seconds later.

Last radio communication received from the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, suggested the aircraft didn't lift off well.

Aviation experts from both Boeing and the regulator in India have recovered the black box of the aircraft to possibly unravel what went wrong.

Meanwhile, families are mourning their loved ones who were killed in the crash.

One of those who tragically died in the horrific incident was Anju Sharma, who was on her way to London to meet her daughter.

What Indian woman posted on Whatsapp before plane crash

Before she boarded the flight, Anju was said to have updated her WhatsApp status.

According to reporting by Bruth, her WhatsApp status reads:

"Man is a toy."

While it is not clear what that means, her relative who spoke to Brut India stated that she used to upload such things.

The relative said:

"It was one of her status. She used to upload such a status. She kept the whole family united. From celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, managing all the events. She was the one who used to wish everyone on their birthdays and anniversaries."

But that was 30 minutes before her flight took off and it happened to be the last thing she would post on Whatsapp. Her family is devastated.

Anju's sister also spoke in the video, saying she was informed of the tragic crash by one of her sisters.

She said while weeping:

"My sister called me, saying my sister's plane crashed. My sister is gone. My sister is gone."

Landing gear of the crashed Air India aircraft. Photo credit: EPA/via BBC.

Watch the report below:

Facebook reactions to the death of Indian woman

Madeeha Abbasi said:

"A huge loss for these families. Every family person and a kind soul can feel the pain."

Chaya Ramesh said:

"This is so sad. Can't describe in words. Feeling very disturbed since heard the news.. so many lives lost... I dont know their families are dealing with this tragic loss."

Asha Gupta said:

"Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May they find solace in the memories they shared and may God give them the courage to bear this untimely loss."

