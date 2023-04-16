Who are Trae Young’s parents? Meet Candice and Rayford Young

Rayford Trae Young is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He previously played college basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners. Trae has been in the spotlight for many years, and most of his fans are yearning to know more about his personal life. For instance, who are Trae Young’s parents?

Trae Young was born on 19 September 1998 in Lubbock, Texas, United States. The two-time NBA All-Star player inherited his athletic prowess from his parents, who played college basketball. Trae Young's parents have been a significant source of inspiration to their his basketball career.

Profile summary

Who are Trae Young’s parents?

His parents are Candice and Rayford Young. His father comes from a mixed ethnic background of African-American, while his mother is of white ethnicity. Although Trae’s parents are famous in their own right, they are more popular because of their family relationship with the NBA star.

Rayford Young

Who is Trae Young's father? His father is called Rayford Young, a former American professional basketball player, and businessperson. He 5 November 1977 in Pampa, Texas, United States of America. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

After completing his high school education, Rayford attended Texas Tech University, where he studied Business Finance from 1996 to 2000. He also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Management from Southern Nazarene University.

Rayford Young played basketball for Texas Tech. He later played for half a season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets before pursuing a professional basketball career in Europe. Ray played in Europe for a number of teams, including FC Porto in Portugal but later ended his professional career and took an assistant coaching job in Oklahoma.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rayford is the CEO of Young Family Enterprises. He worked as a territory manager at TriVascular, Inc from September 2014 to April 2018. Before that, he was a clinical sales specialist at Spectranetics in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Additionally, he worked as a medical device sales representative at Teleflex Incorporated from March 2009 to February 2013.

Candice Young

Who is Trae Young's mother? Trae’s mother is called Candice Dawn Young, a former professional basketball player. She was born on 11 January 1979 in Lubbock, Texas, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She is a strong Christian believer.

Candice’s parents are Paul Lee (father) and Vicki Nachttigal (mother). She grew up alongside three siblings, two sisters named Chandra and Charity and a brother named Joshua.

Candice completed her secondary education at Pampa high school and later enrolled at Texas Tech University. She also played college basketball. Furthermore, she worked as a manager at Chili's Grill & Bar.

How did Trae Young’s parents meet?

Candice and Rayford met while attending Texas Tech University in the 1994. The pair began dating shortly after that and tied the knot on 2 August 2000. Together, they share four children named Trae, Caitlyn, Camryn, and Timothy. Trae Young’s parents currently live in Norman, Oklahoma, United States.

Trae Young’s family members

The American NBA star grew up in Pampa, Texas, USA, alongside three siblings, two sisters named Caitlyn and Camryn and a brother named Timothy. Trae is the oldest among his three siblings. His sister Caitlyn is a high school volleyball player.

Rayford Trae Young is an American professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Trae Young’s parents are Candice Dawn and Rayford Young. They both played college basketball before venturing into other businesses. They are also their son’s biggest fans.

