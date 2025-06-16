The Anambra State Police Command has announced the death of Police Inspector Okolie Amechi

The state Police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Inspector Okolie was shot to death by his 10-year-old son

SP Ikenga narrated how the unfortunate incident occurred at the officer's residence in Awka, the state capital

Awka, Anambra state - A Police Inspector, identified as Okolie Amechi was mistakenly shot to death by his 10-year-old son at the officer’s residence in Awka, Anambra state.

It was gathered that bullet from the officer’s service AK-47 rifle also hit the officer’s second son in the hand.

An accidental discharge from 10-year-old boy leads to the death of his police office father. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by The Punch, the boy was fondling with the officer’s AK-47 rifle when he mistakenly pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck his father on the back.

The state Police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Inspector Okolie was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty in the hospital.

SP Ikenga added that the second victim is responding to treatment at the hospital they rushed to on Sunday evening.

He made this known in statement issued on Sunday, June 15, 2025, adding that the AK-47 rifle has been recovered.

He attributed the unfortunate incident to an accidental discharge by the officer's child.

“The incident, which occurred on the evening of June 15, 2025, was allegedly due to an accidental discharge by his 10-year-old son. The son, unaware of the state of the AK-47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim was said to be responding to treatment.”

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the remains of the deceased, Inspector Okolie have been deposited in the morgue.

Ikenga said the command wished the second victim a quick recovery and condoled with the family and friends of the late Inspector Okolie.

“The Command while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector. Further developments would be communicated accordingly"

