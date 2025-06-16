A Nigerian lady, Ifunanya, has shared a sad post on TikTok narrating what her father's siblings did to her father

In a video, the young lady who's based in America said she had returned to Nigeria to know the whereabouts of her father whom she hadn't spoken to in months

Sadly, she discovered that he was reportedly held captive in his own mansion by his biological siblings for nearly one year

A heartbreaking story of a Nigerian man, Peter Mokwuah, who was allegedly held captive in his own home by his siblings for nearly a year has shattered hearts.

The story was shared by his daughter, Ifunanya Mokwuah, who had been living in the United States.

Ifunanya accuses dad's siblings of maltreating her father

Ifunanya shared her experience on her TikTok account, @sixfootamazon, recounting how she had travelled to Nigeria to locate her father after losing contact with him for several months.

Despite reassurances from her aunt and uncle that her father was fine, Ifunanya's worry grew, causing her to make the trip to Nigeria in January 2022.

Peter Mokwuah, a retiree who had spent 25 years working in New York, had built a mansion in his village before returning to Nigeria.

His daughter got worried when she couldn't reach him, and she discovered that her father was receiving a monthly pension of $5,000.

Ifunanya continued to send her father money, unaware that her uncle and aunt were allegedly exploiting him.

When Ifunanya arrived at her father's village, she encountered resistance from her uncle and his wife, who blocked the entrance to the compound and verbally attacked her.

With the help of local youths and villagers, she gained access to the house and discovered her father in a heartbreaking state.

Peter was lying weak and looking malnourished on a dirty mattress, with overgrown beard and nails, and was clearly neglected in his poor medical condition.

Ifunanya was saddened by her father's condition, and she quickly sprang into action, taking him away from the house and relocating him to Lagos for further treatment before returning to the United States.

Reactions trail Ifunanya's story on TikTok

TikTok users stormed the comments section to express heartbreak over the situation.

@Mrs O said:

"People need to be careful when retiring to Nigeria from the US or wherever, the east is not the best option too many entitled people, who know how wealthy you are and are desperate and greedy."

@teddy Ter / Realestate stated:

"My dad retired and decided to move back to benue fast forward yo 2016 he was murdered by my cousins at our home."

@Aluxuryng said:

"Nah who never experienced extreme wickedness from father side go think say this girl dey lie. Girl your are worth more than 200 sons put together. Glory be to God!!!!!"

@Unique_readss said:

"There’s a reason Nigerians always use the Phrase “Village people.” This is why. The families in the village don’t like the one who managed to escape and make way for themselves outside of the village."

@Franky commented:

"Thank you for fighting for your dad and sharing your story. I am definitely rethinking retiring back home."

@Ifunanya said:

"Ifunanya,I cannot believe this happened in Enugwu-ukwu my home town, May God help us all, so shameful to what people can do to their fellow human, my name is Ifunanya your name sake."

@Nengi_07 said:

"Nah!!! This story is scary because I can’t imagine someone preventing me from seeing my father."

@Kekekelechi said:

"Moving to the east from America is a different story! Lagos or Abuja! The east is not safe! I’m sorry! We igbos haven’t made it safe for ourselves!"

@Nøel added:

"It appears there's a deliberate attempt to undermine your father's well-being, potentially to gain control over his finances and property in Nigeria. This might be attributed to the cultural dynamics of Enugu state, where the absence of a male heir can leave a family vulnerable to exploitation. Stand strong we’ll pray for you and your family."

Source: Legit.ng