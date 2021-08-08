The video of Angel sitting on the lap of Yousef as they were on the bed has generated many reactions on social media

In the clip, the female housemate carried a plate of food in her hand and fed Yousef while still in an intimate position with him

While many said that may be the last highlight on the show, others said they would really love to see more of the duo together

As the BBNaija show is about to enter its third week, there seems not to be an end to the amazing content the show gives.

On Saturday, August 7, Angel and Yousef surprised the audience as they were caught in a position you would expect to see between couples in the house.

The housemates shared a lovely moment on the bed. Photo source: @sabiradio, @theangeljbsmith, @yousef_officia1

If it had been between her and Sammy, it may not have gotten much traction. In a short clip, Angel 'pushed' Yousef on the bed as he straddled him.

With a plate of food in her hand, she spoon-fed Yousef in a lovely manner as if they were lovers on the show.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

j3nny_jo3 said:

"The only female housemate playing this game correctly"

monalisa_cyprian said:

"Make him enjoy him last enjoyment. Befor he goes home tmao."

attitude_bae said:

"I wish angel could forget about sammie and focus on yousef."

kalel_zaddy said:

"Make Hisbah no arrest my guy when en come out oo."

belindaoma said:

"Please who is that sleeping? I am not understanding the face."

The second Saturday Night Party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Saturday night party is one of the highlights of the BBNaija show and as expected, the Shine Ya Eyes housemates gave their fans something to talk about.

DJ Nana did justice to a lot of throwback songs that got the housemates rocking themselves on the dancefloor.

One of the highlights of the Saturday party was Saskay. The black and beautiful lady showed that she is a good stepper. Saskay was spotted dancing to Olamide's Loading with Cross.

Liquorose and Saga seemed to have been a bit tipsy as they danced roughly to the popular Focus beat. Saga even fell down on the dancefloor and the other housemates had to help him up.

