Kultida Woods’ biography: what is known about Tiger Woods’ mother?
Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers of all time and one of the world's wealthiest athletes. Surprisingly, few people are familiar with Kultida Woods, the golfer's mother.
Kultida has had a wonderful bond with her son since he was a child. In addition, she has supported him throughout his career by attending his tournaments.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kultida Punsawad
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: September 30 1946
- Age: 74 years (as of August 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Kanchanaburi, Thailand
- Current residence: Florida
- Kultida Woods' nationality: Thai-American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Buddhist
- Height in feet and inches: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 64
- Body measurements in inches: 39-30-37
- Body measurements in centimetres: 99-76-93
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Siblings: 3
- Marital status: Widowed
- Spouse: The late Earl Dennison Woods
- Children: 1
- Son: Tiger Woods
- Grandchildren: Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel
- Occupation: Philanthropist
- Net worth: $800,000
Where is Kultida Woods from?
According to her IMDb, Kultida Punsawad was born on September 30, 1946, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Her parents divorced when she was a child. Kultida grew up with three other siblings.
How old is Tiger Woods' mother?
Kultida Woods' age is 74 years old as of August 2021.
What is Kultida Woods' ethnicity?
Kultida is of mixed ethnicity, with Chinese and Dutch origin, and is a Thai native.
Career
Tiger's mother worked as a social worker and a banker in the past. She also worked as a secretary in a Bangkok-based US Army headquarters.
She also participates in philanthropic events with The Tiger Woods Foundation. Through her initiatives in this foundation, which her son owns, she has been able to assist the least fortunate.
One of them is financially assisting students in her home country of Thailand to attend school. She has also made several appearances on various shows. They include:
- 2006: 60 Minutes
- 2004: Tiger: The Authorized DVD Collection
- 1997: Tiger Woods: Son, Hero & Champion
- 1992: CBS News Sunday Morning
Personal life
Kultida was married to Earl Woods. Tiger Woods' parents first met in 1966 when Earl was stationed in Thailand while working with the United States Army.
Kultida and Earl migrated to America in 1968, and they married a year later in Brooklyn, New York. In December 1975, at the age of 31, she gave birth to Eldrick Tont Woods, better known as Tiger Woods.
Tiger is a professional golfer who learned how to play golf when he was a young boy. Tiger has won 82 official PGA Tour events, including 15 majors.
Kultida and Earl chose to go to California after the birth of Tiger. Unfortunately, on May 3 2006, Earl died at his home in Cypress, California.
Tiger Woods' father was previously married to Barbara Gary on May 18, 1953, in Abilene, Kansas, but the couple split after 14 years. Earl Dennison Jr, Kevin Dale, and Royce Renee are the names of their three children.
Height and body measurements
Kultida Woods' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and she weighs 143 lbs (64). Tiger Woods' mom has black hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 39-30-37 inches.
What is Kultida Woods' net worth?
Although there are no reputable sources for Kultida's net worth, according to Very Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.
Is Kultida Woods still alive?
Yes, she is still alive. Kultida Woods' house is located in Jupiter, Florida, USA.
Unlike her famous son, Kultida Woods is a very quiet woman who avoids the media. She is also known for being an animal lover, having owned several dogs in the past.
