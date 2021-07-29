Kultida Woods’ biography: what is known about Tiger Woods’ mother?

Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers of all time and one of the world's wealthiest athletes. Surprisingly, few people are familiar with Kultida Woods, the golfer's mother.

Kultida waits near the clubhouse as her son Tiger Woods plays during the pro-am prior to the start of the Hero World Challenge in Windermere, Florida. Photo: Scott Halleran

Kultida has had a wonderful bond with her son since he was a child. In addition, she has supported him throughout his career by attending his tournaments.

Profile summary

Full name: Kultida Punsawad

Kultida Punsawad Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 30 1946

September 30 1946 Age: 74 years (as of August 2021)

74 years (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Kanchanaburi, Thailand Current residence: Florida

Florida Kultida Woods' nationality: Thai-American

Thai-American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Buddhist

Buddhist Height in feet and inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Body measurements in inches: 39-30-37

39-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres: 99-76-93

99-76-93 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Spouse: The late Earl Dennison Woods

The late Earl Dennison Woods Children: 1

1 Son: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Grandchildren: Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel

Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel Occupation: Philanthropist

Philanthropist Net worth: $800,000

Where is Kultida Woods from?

According to her IMDb, Kultida Punsawad was born on September 30, 1946, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Her parents divorced when she was a child. Kultida grew up with three other siblings.

How old is Tiger Woods' mother?

Kultida Woods' age is 74 years old as of August 2021.

What is Kultida Woods' ethnicity?

Tiger Woods holds the trophy as he poses with his mother Kultida after winning the 100th US Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Jamie Squire

Kultida is of mixed ethnicity, with Chinese and Dutch origin, and is a Thai native.

Career

Tiger's mother worked as a social worker and a banker in the past. She also worked as a secretary in a Bangkok-based US Army headquarters.

She also participates in philanthropic events with The Tiger Woods Foundation. Through her initiatives in this foundation, which her son owns, she has been able to assist the least fortunate.

One of them is financially assisting students in her home country of Thailand to attend school. She has also made several appearances on various shows. They include:

2006: 60 Minutes

2004: Tiger: The Authorized DVD Collection

1997: Tiger Woods: Son, Hero & Champion

1992: CBS News Sunday Morning

Personal life

Kultida was married to Earl Woods. Tiger Woods' parents first met in 1966 when Earl was stationed in Thailand while working with the United States Army.

Kultida and Earl migrated to America in 1968, and they married a year later in Brooklyn, New York. In December 1975, at the age of 31, she gave birth to Eldrick Tont Woods, better known as Tiger Woods.

Tiger is a professional golfer who learned how to play golf when he was a young boy. Tiger has won 82 official PGA Tour events, including 15 majors.

Tiger Woods, his mom Kultida, his girlfriend Erica Herman, his two kids Charlie and Sam, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo in the White House. Photo: Saul Loeb

Kultida and Earl chose to go to California after the birth of Tiger. Unfortunately, on May 3 2006, Earl died at his home in Cypress, California.

Tiger Woods' father was previously married to Barbara Gary on May 18, 1953, in Abilene, Kansas, but the couple split after 14 years. Earl Dennison Jr, Kevin Dale, and Royce Renee are the names of their three children.

Height and body measurements

Kultida Woods' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and she weighs 143 lbs (64). Tiger Woods' mom has black hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 39-30-37 inches.

What is Kultida Woods' net worth?

Although there are no reputable sources for Kultida's net worth, according to Very Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

Is Kultida Woods still alive?

Yes, she is still alive. Kultida Woods' house is located in Jupiter, Florida, USA.

Unlike her famous son, Kultida Woods is a very quiet woman who avoids the media. She is also known for being an animal lover, having owned several dogs in the past.

