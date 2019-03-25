Military quotes have an incredible atmosphere of courage and stamina around them. They are uttered by brave men and women who don't fear death or pain, no wonder you experience goosebumps when you read such words.

War is a time when life and death meet face to face, when everything collapses, and when lots of lives are lost. Still, it is also a time that leads to the discovery of the most courageous hearts and flawless minds able to lead others to victory. The most famous and best military quotes belong to such leaders.

120+ best military quotes on leadership, teamwork, love and courage

In the course of history, there have been many wars. They all have their heroes and the most prominent leaders, too. We can see their wisdom in their words, and we cannot deny that they were icons and real heroes to their people.

Inspirational military quotes of all time

Here is a collection of strong, emotional, and appealing military motivational quotes from prominent minds. Some were civilians like G.K. Chesterton or Martin Luther King, Jr, while others were famous commanders of their armies and significant figures during wars.

If a man hasn't discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

The truth is that you always know the right thing to do. The tough part is doing it. – General Norman Schwarzkopf

The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him but because he loves what is behind him. – G.K. Chesterton

To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less. – Andre Malraux

The most important thing I learned is that soldiers watch their leaders' actions. You can give them classes and lecture them forever, but it is your personal example they will follow. – General Colin Powell

We live in a world that has walls, and those walls need to be guarded by men with guns. – Aaron Sorkin

Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy. – Winston Churchill

The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten. – Calvin Coolidge

We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf. – George Orwell

Those who stand for nothing fall for anything. – Alexander Hamilton

Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free. – Dwight D. Eisenhower

Discipline is the soul of an army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success for the weak, and esteem for all. – George Washington

Inspirational quotes for soldiers about leadership

These words were uttered by prominent military leaders like Giuseppe Garibaldi or huge historical figures like Heraclitus. Their wisdom has survived for ages, and now we read their words with excitement and pride. Here are some incredible military leadership quotes

Out of every hundred men, ten should not even be there; eighty are just targets, nine are real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one is a warrior who will bring the others back. – Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher

If there is no war, you don't get the great general; if there is not a great occasion, you don't get a great statesman; if Lincoln had lived in a time of peace, no one would have known his name. – Theodore Roosevelt

Battles are won by slaughter and manoeuvre. The greater the general, the more he contributes to manoeuvre and the less he demands in slaughter. – Winston S. Churchill

The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, whether on a section gang, on a football field, in an army, or in an office. – Dwight Eisenhower

If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn't plan your mission properly. – David Hackworth.

What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight—it's the size of the fight in the dog. – President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Although a soldier by profession, I have never felt any sort of fondness for war, and I have never advocated it except as a means of peace. – Ulysses S. Grant

We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in the war. – Gen. JJ Singh

If you're never satisfied with what you have achieved, you're never going to be satisfied with what you do achieve. – Chris LoCurto

We do not seek peace to be at war, but we go to war so that we may have peace. Therefore, be peaceful in warring so that you may conquer those you war against and bring them to the prosperity of peace. – St. Augustine

The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things. – Ronald Reagan

We gain strength, courage and confidence by each experience in which we stop to look fear in the face. We must do that which we think we cannot.– Eleanor Roosevelt

Inspirational quotes for the military

Famous military quotes can also be a powerful source of motivation. At war, motivation means a lot because, without it, people will lose their fighting spirit. Some of these brave quotes can also be a source of great motivation for civilians in their everyday life.

Heroism doesn't always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history. – Mary Roach

I offer neither pay nor quarters, nor food; I offer only hunger, thirst, forced marches, battles, and death. Let him who loves his country with his heart, not merely his lips, follow me. Soldier, patriot, and the uniter of modern Italy. – Giuseppe Garibal di

di Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once. – William Shakespeare

This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave. – Elmer Davis

Bravery is being the only one who knows you're afraid. – Colonel David Hackworth

This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave. – Elmer Davis

There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer. – Gen. James H. Doolittle

When things go wrong in your command, start wading for a reason in increasingly larger concentric circles around your desk. — General Bruce D. Clark

The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. – Patrick Henry

Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.

Soldiers generally win battles; generals get credit for them.

A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. – Erin Majors

Military quotes to uplift your mood

These are the true feelings and actual thoughts of real soldiers. Far from having their heads in the clouds, they are realistic and inspiring. Check out these respect army quotes and see how powerful they are:

Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins. – British Special Air Service (SAS)

In recruiting, there are no good or bad experiences; there are just learning experiences.

Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way. – General George S. Patton Jr

No guts, no glory. – Major Gen. Frederick C. Blessed

I hear a lot of cr*p about what a glorious thing it is to die for your country. It is not glorious – it is stupid! You do not go into battle to die for your country. You go into battle to make the other b*stard die for his country. – General George S. Patton, Jr.

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of sheep led by a lion. – Alexander the Great

The world is dangerous, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. – Albert Einstein

Those who give up essential liberties for temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin

Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do, and they will surprise you with their ingenuity. – General George S. Patton

You can suffer numerous setbacks. The defeats, however, are vital for you to learn what you can do to overcome them and who you are.

The music at a wedding procession always reminds me of the music of soldiers going into battle.

It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit. – Harry S Truman

Military quotes about sacrifice

Sacrifice is an inevitable part of every soldier's life and duties. However, the most significant sacrifice of every soldier who did or did not return from the battlefield is their readiness to give their lives to thousands of others. Here are quotes about military services that echo the same:

It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived. – George S. Patton

The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war. – Douglas MacArthur

The brave never die, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men. – Minot Judson Savage, prominent clergyman and author

prominent clergyman and author From time to time, the tree of liberty must be watered with the blood of tyrants and patriots. – Thomas Jefferson

Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca

On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind. – Dan Lipinski

The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails. – William Arthur Ward

It doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle. — General H. Norman Schwarzkopf

A leader is a man who has the ability to get other people to do what they don't want to do and like it. – Harry S. Truman

There is no honour in sending men to die for something you won’t even fight for yourself. – Mark Owen

Do not swallow bait offered by the enemy. Do not interfere with an army that is returning home. – Sun Tzu

Short strong military quotes

Sometimes life gets tough, and your only choice is to keep going. These motivational army quotes will help you overcome whatever you are facing.

The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. – Thomas Paine

Fortune favours the brave. – Terence

Marines don't cry. – Barbara Nickless

The army is the true nobility of our country. – Napoleon Bonaparte

War is too important to be left to the generals. – Georges Clémenceau

A safe army is better than a safe border. – B.R. Ambedkar

No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks. – James Allen

It is fatal to enter a war without the will to win it. – Douglas MacArthur

The military doesn't start wars. Politicians start wars. – William C. Westmoreland

A pint of sweat will save a gallon of blood. – General George Smith Patton

I am a Soldier, I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight. – George S. Patton

Funny military quotes

These army quotes show that there is always a moment to smile, even at times of great danger.

The reason the American Army does so well in wartime is that war is chaos, and the American Army practices it on a daily basis. – Karl Dönitz

The best armour is staying out of gun-shot. – Italian proverb

Whoever said the pen is stronger than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons. – Douglas MacArthur

I don't know what effect these men will have upon the enemy, but, by God, they terrify me. – The Duke of Wellington

The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bast*rd die for his. – George S. Patton

It is generally inadvisable to eject directly over the area you just bombed.

Military justice is to justice what military music is to music.

Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

If you see a bomb disposal technician running, try to keep up with him.

Never tell the Platoon Sergeant you have nothing to do.

If your attack is going too well, you’re probably walking into an ambush.

Encouraging words for a soldier

Here are some soldier quotes that can also serve as Marine corps quotes:

Your soul may belong to Jesus, but your *ss belongs to the marines. – Eugene B. Sledge

In the simple moral maxim, the Marine Corps teaches — do the right thing, for the right reason — no exception exists that says: unless there's criticism or risk. D*mn the consequences. – Josh Rushing

Soldiers have many faults, but they have one redeeming merit; they are never worshippers of force. Soldiers, more than any other men, are taught severely and systematically that might is not right. – G. K. Chesterton

The Marine Corps is the Navy's police force, and as long as I am President, that is what it will remain. They have a propaganda machine that is almost equal to Stalin's. – Harry S Truman

These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation that has a long history of patriotism and honour. – Michael N. Castle

In the military, you learn the essence of people. You see so many examples of self-sacrifice and moral courage. For the rest of your life, you don't get many opportunities to be sure of your friends. – Adam Driver

If you are going to win any battle, you have to do one thing. You have to make the mind run the body. Never let the body tell the mind what to do… the body is never tired if the mind is not tired. – General George S. Patton Jr.

Soldiers can sometimes make decisions that are smarter than the orders they have been given. – Orson Scott Card

In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable. – Dwight D. Eisenhower

We sleep safely at night because rough men stand ready to visit violent on those who would harm us. – Winston S. Churchill

Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have made a difference in the world, but the Marines don't have that problem. – Ronald Reagan

We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude. – Cynthia Ozick

Military quotes about life

Being a war hero is not only about being courageous and proud. Sometimes, it is also about being daring, straightforward, and decisive. Such people are priceless on a battlefield. Below are motivational quotes for marines about life that will inspire you.

I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country. – Nathan Hale

Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don't have that problem. – Ronald Reagan

The soldier's heart, the soldier's spirit, and the soldier's soul are everything. George Marshall

Soldiers, when committed to a task, can't compromise. It's unrelenting devotion to the standards of duty and courage, absolute loyalty to others, and not letting the task go until it's been done. – John Keegan

It is courage, courage, courage that raises the blood of life to crimson splendour. Live bravely and present a brave front to adversity. – Horace

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. – Nora Ephron

When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. – Willie Nelson

I can imagine no more rewarding career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think, can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: 'I served in the United States Navy. –John F. Kennedy

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself. – Joseph Campbell

One who loses his life for his country will get it. – Dr.P.S. Jagadeesh Kumar

War is life multiplied by some number that no one has ever heard of. – Sebastian Junger

Military quotes about love

Some of these military quotes will make you smile, and others will bring tears to your eyes, but they all will make you think deeply about the very nature of wars and conflicts and the role of every human soul.

Home is where the military sends us.

Our love is greater than any deployment.

Military love is for strong-willed people.

Sometimes my heart can feel every mile between us.

Home is where the heart is, and mine is always with you.

Distance means so little when you love someone so much.

Some people look up to their heroes. I’m in love with mine.

Only a strong woman can survive missing half her heart.

Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation. - Kahil Gibran

The worst part is waiting. The best part is having someone worth waiting for.

God took some of the strongest people and matched their hearts to service members.

I didn’t fall in love with a soldier. I fell in love with a man who happens to be in the army.

Deployments are hard. PCS moves are hard. But loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done.

Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. - Franklin P. Jones

You are my love, protector, and hero; no matter the distance, I will always wait for you.

Behind every soldier is an even stronger woman who stands behind him, supports him, and loves him with all her heart.

A soldier doesn’t fight because he hates what is in front of him. He fights because he loves what he left behind.

Your love is the best that I have ever known, and no matter the distance or the space, I will always cherish being your loved one. Knowing you is one of the greatest gifts of my life. - Valentin Morgan

A soldier does not usually fight because he hates the enemy or the perpetrators. He fights with all his valour because he loves the people in his country, especially his family. - Don Mills

The women and families are usually left behind in their country of origin, but that does not leave them behind from supporting them. They are always there to love, pray, and care for them from a distance. - Bryce Clive

Military mottos

Here are some famous mottos from the military. These mottos are great words of encouragement for men and women on the battlefield:

Whatever it takes.

Better to die than to be a coward.

Ready for all, yielding to none.

The only easy day was yesterday.

Facta non-Verba - Latin for "Deeds, not words".

We quell the storm and ride the thunder.

What is the difference between army and soldier?

Soldiers serve in a typical large ground or land force, which makes up an army. Seamen or sailors serve in seagoing forces; their branch is either the navy or the coast guard.

What age is military age?

You must be at least 18 years old to join any military service. When you join, you will be trained in a job speciality and do most of the hands-on work.

Why is the military important?

Military forces contribute to a country's peace and stability. They also open global commerce and finance doors, secure strategic alliances, and continuously fuel progress.

Enjoy these military quotes about determination, strength, and bravery, and discover the wisdom of the minds that voiced them. Get your share of daily inspiration from them, and motivate yourself for heroic deeds even in your everyday routines. Everyone is a soldier battling their war, and we need this kind of motivation for victory.

