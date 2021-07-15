Nollywood’s Uche Ogbodo has revealed that talk of marriage is still on the table in her relationship with baby daddy Bobby Maris

The movie star in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng’s Maryjane Eze opened up about her love life and how she has never been one to speak against marriage, especially good ones

Uche also disclosed that during the last days of her pregnancy fear kicked in as she received threats for constantly flaunting on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is living her best life with her family and even though she isn’t married to her young lover, Bobby Marris, it’s an option that is still on the table in their relationship.

The actress recently bared it all in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng’s Maryjane Eze where she talked about the present and future plans for her relationship.

Exclusive: Uche Ogbodo opens up on love life, being a mum. Photo: @ucheogbodo/@bobbymaris

Source: Instagram

Fielding a question about the current status of her love life, Ogbodo described her and Bobby as a couple. According to her, Bobby is a good man, they are both happy and there are chances that they are going to make things official soon.

In her words:

“We are a couple. Of course, there are chances of me and Bobby getting married soon. We have our little family, we are still together, we are happy. He is a great guy and everything is working well.

"If it becomes not so stressful for me and not so tough, of course, I will consider it. Marriage is a good thing. Everybody should be married, everybody deserves love, everybody deserves to have a partner who supports them and everyone deserves to be happy. So, yes, I will consider it,"

On why she appears to be scared of marriages, the Nollywood star explained that she has only been one to criticize bad marriages and never the good ones.

Ogbodo highlighted marriages in which partners suffer from physical, mental, emotional and spiritual abuse, noting that those are the type of unions she speaks against and discourages her fans, followers from going into.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress said:

"So, I use my platform, coming from my childhood, to teach people certain things that are right and wrong because our culture, tradition and society at large, have painted this picture about marriages that I don't believe in.

So, I've created a niche for myself on what I believe marriage should be. It's not rosy all the time but it shouldn't be pain and tears all the time either. So, I have not closed the chapter of marriage in my life but it's not like I'm desperate for it."

Also answering a question about becoming a mum again years after welcoming her first child, the actress explained that she never planned to get pregnant.

She, however, stated that there was something about the pregnancy and she felt God was involved in the entire process.

"I felt like the hand of God was in it and I was excited and happy all through my pregnancy. It could show from all the excitement and everything. It was a beautiful experience and I'm so happy that God remembered me. It's not easy. So many women want it but I guess it's not their time but it was my time. So, I was so glad."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

I received threats during my pregnancy - Uche Ogbodo

In a different portion of the interview, the actress spoke about fear cropping in at the late stage of her pregnancy. Ogbodo explained that she received threats from people for flaunting her baby bum online. According to her, there were people who thought she was encouraging young ladies to have babies out of wedlock.

She said:

"So, they threatened me online and as such towards the end, I began to ask if I'd survive it for real and what if these evil people are planning something against me. However, I have strong faith in Christ and I don't think that I'm powerless. I think that I'm powerful and I have strong backing from God.

"So, it didn't deter my faith and death does not scare me. If it happens, it happens and if it doesn't happen. Well, here I am because it didn't happen. So, I am grateful to the Almighty God for seeing me through it…"

Ogbodo highlights lesson learnt in current phase of life

On lessons learnt in her current phase of life, the actress highlighted God's impact and the importance of patience.

Ogbodo said:

"I learnt that God answers prayers, I learnt that when we cry, there's a higher power working continuously to elevate our pain, I learnt that patience is a virtue, I learnt that happiness is paramount, I learnt that in any situation you find yourself, make the best and most of it. I learnt to be happy. I learnt that you can only create happiness yourself."

"I learnt that there are times and seasons for everything and when you want a thing, it might not happen but at the ordained time, it will surely happen,"

Actor Etim-Effion and wife expecting baby number 2

In other news, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood star Daniel Etim-Effiong shared an interesting life update with his fans and followers on Instagram.

The movie star announced that he and his darling wife are expecting a child together. Daniel also flooded his page with some beautiful maternity photos in which he was spotted beside his pregnant woman.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng