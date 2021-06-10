- Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl, and her colleague, Anita Joseph celebrated her online

- Anita shared a screenshot from her video call with the new mother at the hospital as they celebrated the good news

- Uche on the other hand as well as Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, made sure to pray for Anita to join the pregnancy line

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently became a new mother after she welcomed a daughter with her partner, Bobby Maris.

Her friend and colleague, Anita Joseph, who had shown her immense support during the pregnancy made sure to celebrate Uche on the birth of her child.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita shared a screenshot from a video call she had with the new mother who was still at the hospital.

Uche Ogbodo and Toyin Abraham pray for Anita Joseph to get pregnant. Photos: @ucheogbodo, @anitajoseph8, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In her caption, she hailed Uche as the strongest woman she knew. Anita also expressed excitement that her daughter was born on June 8.

She wrote:

“Congratulations to us to the strongest chick I know @ucheogbodo and @bobbymaris Our Bunny is here. 8th of June you see why I said will always be special “

"When I found out Bunny was gona come 8th of June my heart skipped for Joy yeee. Even the injection follow Dey pain me.”

See her post below:

It wasn’t long before Uche reciprocated Anita’s kind words. She told Anita that she was next in the pregnancy line.

Another actress, Toyin Abraham, also echoed Uche’s prayers for Anita by also saying that she was next.

See a screenshot of their comments below:

Uche Ogbodo and Toyin Abraham have told Anita Joseph she is next in line for pregnancy. Photo: @anitajoseph8

Source: Instagram

Nice one.

Uche Ogbodo praises baby daddy

Popular Nigerian movie star, Uche Ogbodo, dedicated a post to her baby daddy, Bobby Maris, on social media as she praised him for his love and support.

The heavily pregnant Nollywood actress shared photos of herself with her man on her surprise baby shower and took to the caption to praise him.

Uche noted that despite Bobby not getting married to her, he still showed her love, support and is proud of her. The movie star said she would choose him a million times over.

Source: Legit