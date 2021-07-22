Nollywood’s Georgina Ibeh has opened up on the serious challenges she faces when it comes to shopping for brassiere

The movie star in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Maryjane Eze said it’s always a big assignment to find her right size

Georgina also opened up about her love life and why she has remained single despite being a beautiful lady

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh has joined some other female celebrities who have openly talked about the challenges they face when it comes to shopping for brassieres that properly fit them.

Georgina Ibeh opens up on her love life, challenges with bra size. Photo: @georginaibeh

Source: Instagram

The Super Story actress who opened up in a recent chat with Legit.ng’s Maryjane Eze had this to say on the matter:

"As a big bust lady, finding the right bra size is always an issue. In fact, my dear, it is actually a big assignment for me."

What I want in a man

Also fielding a question about her love life, the movie star explained that she is single at the moment but believes that her man is going to find her at the right time.

She said:

"I am still single, but I know my own man will find me when it’s time. I’m quite a private person when it comes to my relationship life. I want a man who would just be himself. He should be a good man with a family-oriented mindset. I love men who look good and smell nice. He becomes more attractive to me when I get to know his understanding about life in general."

Georgina also disclosed she has never dated any male colleague in the movie industry but isn’t entirely against the idea.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Well, I haven’t thought about it but if the person is good, I might. But honestly, I haven’t thought about dating or marrying an actor."

Molestation is everywhere

When asked about molestation and harassment in the movie industry, the Imo-born movie star stated that it happens in every industry. She, however, noted that people can avoid being victims.

Ibeh said:

"Molestation is everywhere oh, both in churches, schools, offices, entertainment. So, why not the movie world? You can avoid all sorts and stay hopeful. One day, your hustle must pay oh. As long as you know what you are doing; you know your act, you'll succeed."

Do what makes you happy

Finally, the actress bared her mind on the growing trend of cosmetic procedures in the entertainment industry.

Georgina noted that it is an individual's choice and she has nothing against the decision.

"I believe liposuction is a personal decision. I'm indifferent about it. If it makes you feel comfortable with yourself, why not, go for it. Do what makes you happy. Make your mistakes and rise again. However, I would not like to change anything about myself; anybody that has me is fully blessed."

I used to wear 3 bras - Actress Ronke Odusanya

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya opened up about how she dealt with her 'endowment' when she was much younger.

The film star revealed that when she was in secondary school, she used to wear three brassieres to keep things in place

Ronke also spoke on her feelings about cosmetic surgery and if she would consider going under the knife to change her body

Source: Legit Nigeria