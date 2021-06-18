Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl and she has been over the moon with joy

In a recent post on Instagram, she announced that she finally headed home with her little bundle of joy

The actress also noted that she has won in life because there is no greater joy than the one she was feeling with her baby in her arms

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media with anheartwarming video of the moment she finally left the hospital with her little bundle of joy, Lumina.

The movie star announced the birth of her second child on June 8, and she has constantly gave updates about the latest addition to her life.

Uche Ogbodo is still basking in the joy of her daughter's arrival Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Lumina goes home

In the video, the new mum was being wheeled across the hall by a nurse as she held her child, heading out of the hospital.

Ogbodo could not hide her excitement as she happily said that they were going home.

Taking to the caption, the actress noted that the moment as she held her child in her arms was the happiest in her life.

She wrote:

"Happiest day of my life. With my Bunny @luminamaris in my arms we are heading home. No joy like this one oooo. I WON!"

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to celebrate and share in her joy, read some comments below:

K8henshaw:

"Praise God!!"

Etinosaofficial:

"I swear no joy like this.This joy will never depart from your home my yummy mummy."

Joycekalu:

"Congratulations my angel."

Fatuamesi:

"Congratulations to you and to Bunny, you're welcome home."

Uche pens heartfelt note to Lumina

Uche Ogbodo has expressed how much her new born daughter, Lumina means to her.

In a post which she shared on her Instagram page, the actress said that no amount of pain can equate the love she felt holding her child in her arms.

Ogbodo also said that she would literally go through hell and back to behold the beautiful face of her daughter.

