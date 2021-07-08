Nollywood actress,Ini Edo is one of the early young stars that graced screens back in the day and it is great to see her still sharing her talent

The movie star recently took to social media to talk about her journey in the industry from a struggling teenager

Ini also assured fans that she is not going anywhere yet as she still has many more years of awesomeness to go

Top Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, is not a newbie in the game and she has come a long way for well-deserved recognition.

In a post on Instagram, the movie star announced that she had spent 20 years in the industry and also gave a brief summary of her career journey.

From a struggling teenager to a superstar

Ini who is obviously not a newbie in Nollywood started off as a struggling teenager twenty years ago, made mistakes, but did not give up on herself.

The actress apologised in advance because she will not stop improving on herself and her career and she will keep being on screens for as long as she wants.

She also thanked everyone for their beautiful comments on her recent photos and video.

Excerpt from her post read:

"I’ve been all kinds of mood today and these pictures videos and all your beautiful comments just literally lifted my spirit . Thank you so much and yes it’s been 20years of being in your faces. I came out here as teenager struggling to find my true identity. Made mistakes,made successes but what I never did was give up on myself . I will keep being in your faces so let me apologize In advance cos I ain’t gonna stop improving on myself as a person,Career wise, as an entrepreneur infact In every aspect of my life."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on Ini Edo's post below:

Moabudu:

"My beautiful aburo."

Iamshaffybello:

"You’re a GEM."

Lindaosifo:

"You look beautiful mama."

Eveesin:

"In our faces till infinity."

Emekaamakeze:

"And we've got nothing but love for you."

Leperes__:

"True Inspiration."

