Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has taken to his Instagram page with an interesting life update for his fans and followers

The Nollywood movie star announced that he and his darling wife are expecting a child together

Daniel also flooded his page with some beautiful maternity photos in which he was spotted beside his pregnant woman

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and he happily shared the good news in his family with fans, and followers on social media.

The actor in an Instagram post announced to the world that he and his dearly beloved wife are expecting a child together.

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and wife release maternity shoot photos. Photo: @etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Daniel’s post read in part:

"There’s a bun in the oven or something like that."

Apart from the announcement, the actor also posted some beautiful maternity photos in which he was sighted alongside his pregnant woman.

The husband and wife rocked golden robes that made them appear like members of a royal family.

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Daniel and wife

Upon sharing the good news, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the couple.

Read what some of them had to say below:

moabudu said:

"Congratulations sweethearts, this is awesome news. Abundant blessings always."

thebeverlynaya said:

"Aww congratulations guys!"

karachiatiya said:

"Congratulations dearie..... This is awesome news!!!!. Ps- That book was one of the first things in my box. Love you both."

k8henshaw said:

"Your hubby told me the good news... Congrats Toyosi."

Source: Legit