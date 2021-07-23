It is common knowledge that beauty comes in every shape and colour and for Jennifer Ehizojie, embracing her dark skin was the only way to rise above the bullying.

The Taxation student of the University of Benin is one young lady who is black and not afraid to show it off.

The model opened up about being bullied over her dark skin. Photo credit: @jennifer_ehizojie

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the ebony beauty who stands tall at 5'6ft, talked about her passion for modelling and the motivation behind her decision.

Bullied for my dark skin

Ehizojie who has been a model since 2017, revealed she decided on the career path due to how often she got bullied for her dark skin in school.

She also said:

"I want to help other dark skin people like me find beauty in their skin, and overcome bullying."

Although her family supported her, Ehizojie stated that they never knew the real reason until two years later when she told them about the challenges she faced in school.

Despite getting snide remarks from other models who question how she is able to find a makeup foundation that matches her skin tone. the 21-year-old says her dark skin has never being a problem for her in her modelling career.

" It’s a blessing," she said.

On how she thinks the Nigeria fashion industry needs to improve, Ehizojie opined:

"The industry should create awareness for small businesses and small brands and other things."

Ehizojie who said being paid per hour is the most exciting part of her job which she loves has big dreams she hopes to one day achieve.

In her words:

My dream is to inspire people, work with brands , vogue, etc and give my family the life we desire because we have being through a lot ❤️

