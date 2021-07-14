Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has said she is ready to give marriage another chance

The actress stated that she needs a man that understands her assignment on earth and is willing to support her

Eucharia also addressed her movie roles, stating that she would not take jobs that expect her to put on questionable outfits

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi's marriage to Charles Ekwu ended after six years in 2006.

The union produced only one child Raymond Ekwu who sadly died from complications associated with sickle cell anaemia at age 15.

In a chat with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the actress opened up on her need for a man in her life.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi said she's ready to marry again. Photos: @euchariaanunobi

Eucharia Anunobi talks about marriage

"I would want to get married again. Sure. I’m looking forward to getting married. And I surely believe it will happen at the fullness of time because God has already said that it is not good for a man to be alone. So, I am looking for a husband. I’m single. If you have anybody who loves me or likes me and feels that I’m the woman of their dreams, please bring them to me."

Eucharia Anunobi lists what she wants in her man

"The Bible said, do not be unequally yoked with the unbelievers and darkness cannot mix with light which invariably can be interpreted. You cannot be someone who likes music and wanting to be with someone who doesn’t like music, it will not work. So, surely, I’m also looking for such things that have to do with complementing each other.

"As I am an academician, I surely would also want someone educated and enlightened. Someone who has an open mindset, someone who loves education and knowledge as I do, someone who is romantic, someone who has the fear of God, someone who hold the things of God sacred, someone who has the consciousness of heaven, at last, someone who has a mind of his own, someone who would respect me and someone who loves humanity like I love humanity.

"Someone who will support me in ensuring we make our world, not just our generation, a better place. Someone who will not mind joining financial, mental, material, emotional, spiritual resources with me for us to make our world a better place."

Eucharia addresses how she juggles her career with her belief

The actress said she doesn't mind taking roles that do not necessarily fit into her religious beliefs. Noting that her work as an actress is a professional career, she said she would act in every role as long as it preaches the message of reconciliation, and informing the people.

Eucharia, however, noted that she would turn down roles that demand her to expose her body parts.

Speaking on what guides the roles she accepts

"I must ensure it has a good storyline. I would ensure that the story and the roles have a message to give to the audience. I would also ensure that the story and the film are entertaining because two major things that are expected of any movie is that it should be entertaining and it should be educating."

