- Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has joyfully announced the birth of her daughter whom she fondly calls bunny

- The movie star revealed that it has been a fulfilling journey for her and she is in a great condition with her bundle of joy

- Fans and colleagues of the new mum have sent in congratulatory messages and also gave praises to God on her behalf

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her partner, Bobby Maris, have finally welcomed their bunny to the world on Tuesday, June 8.

The movie star excitedly made the announcement to fans on colleagues via her official Instagram account.

Uche Ogbodo is now a mum of two Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the now mum of two expressed her excitement and revealed that the pregnancy was an excellently fulfilling one for her.

Ogbodo assured everyone that she and her bundle of joy are doing perfectly fine and also thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers.

She wrote:

"My Bunny is finally here, I am so excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling journey, mother & child are perfectly fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers."

Check out the post below:

Recall that Uche Ogbodo's friends surprised her with a beautiful baby shower about a week ago.

Colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to congratulate her, read some comments below:

Iambisola:

"Whoop whoop!! Congratulations."

Victoriainyama:

"Congratulations Darling."

Shirleyigwe:

"Aww, congratulations sis."

Bensonokonkwo:

"Big Congratulations Onyem, and thank God for safe delivery."

Adaoraukoh:

"Awwwwh... Congratulations Uche Nwa Ogbodo!!!! God bless the little one."

Mimiorjiekweng:

"Congratulations hun. Yeahhhhhhhhh!!'

Kingbobbymichaels:

"Congratulations my dear friend."

