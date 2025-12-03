A Nigerian man has reacted to the recent video music icon 2Baba Idibia posted about his marital drama with his wife, Natasha Osawaru

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast live on Instagram

After clearing the air in a fresh video, an observant man shared what he noticed about the singer’s body language

A Nigerian man has reacted to the fresh video released by singer 2Baba Idibia concerning his marital drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The couple had been in a series of controversies, including a dramatic scene during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

As the discussion continued, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session and got into an altercation with his wife.

Man reacts to 2Baba’s fresh video

Following the series of drama surrounding the couple, 2Baba has come out to tell his fans that all was well.

The video was reshared on X by @ChuksEricE, where 2Baba claimed that he was perfectly okay and there was no family without issues.

Reacting to the video, @stillRaicey shared what he noticed about the singer’s body language in the clip

He said:

“Hmmmmmm. I tried to read his body language but I feel the way his mouth is moving, he’s holding back some emotions, and if kept any longer, he might have broken down on camera.”

He added:

“It’s only almost very easy to tell someone who’s holding back a build up of emotions by they move their lips. He also has shades on. “Be a man” they’d always say.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail man’s observation about 2Baba’s video

@AdaAkuba said:

"He is crying from his voice,you can tell he is in pain."

@OneBadChic1 said:

"Absolutely! Same observation of shaky voice."

@wonsbyte said:

"That Man is going through alot."

Other reactions to the video are below:

@Irebamiolakanm1 said:

"I said it, baba is enjoying premium peace of mind but people are out here spreading misinformation. Your home is blessed jare and pls continue to enjoy your wife."

@CreeksideThings said:

"Comot glasses make we dey sure say them never land you blow for eye."

@automatedKrazy said:

"Tuface my legend has finally jammed agbako, after this video e go just enter shower."

@akunwa_ said:

"This man has mansplained in this relationship more times than he’s ever done in his entire career and time with Annie. Tuface dey shalaye ke?"

