Emmanuel Michael, who has impressed for Austrian side LASK, has made Nigeria's provisional squad for AFCON

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle saw clips of the youngster, who was recommended by a member of the backroom staff

Michael was part of the Nigerian team that won the U17 WAFU B tournament in 2022, under he tutelage of head coach Nduka Ugbade

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle named Emmanuel Michael in his 55-man provisional list ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Michael's inclusion in the squad came as a surprise after the Nigeria Football Federation released the list on Tuesday, December 2.

The 19-year-old, who joined Austrian side LASK this summer after a season-long loan deal with Simoiben FC, was the star of the Nigeria U17 team three years ago.

Emmanuel Michael earns his first-ever international call-up.

Michael was Nigeria's standout player at the tournament, having picked up three match awards in five matches.

He was impressive for the squad from his left back role with three well-taken free kick goals, plus an assist in the final.

The versatile defender has already made five appearances in the Austrian topflight this season and looks to have grown in confidence.

Own Goal reports that Chelle was stunned after watching the player, whom a member of the technical crew recommended.

The Franco-Malian tactician was said to have immediately reached out to his contact in Austria, in respect of the exciting youngster.

Originally a midfielder, he was converted to a left back by the coaches of the Nigerian U17 team, and it’s probably why he is still very comfortable in possession and always makes himself available when building up from the back.

The preliminary list features 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders and 23 forwards, and despite the volume, Nigerians had questions to ask.

CAF describes the list as one that reflects the depth of talent available in the country and the challenges of building cohesion ahead of a demanding group stage.

The manager now has a second assignment of drawing out a squad of 28 players from the list before the December 11 deadline set by CAF.

Oliseh tips Nigeria for AFCON glory

Meanwhile, former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has spoken on the Super Eagles' chances at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia as they chase their fourth continental title.

Eric Chelle is billed to submit the final Super Eagles squad list for AFCON 2025 on December 11.

Following Eric Chelle's string of results since he was appointed as the Super Eagles coach, Oliseh believes the West African side should do well at the continental showpiece.

Torunarigha refuses to honour call-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jordan Torunarigha turned down an invitation from the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Torunarigha reportedly demanded assurances from the coaching crew that he would make the final 23-man squad before agreeing to honour the invitation.

