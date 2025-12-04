A Nigerian lady has drawn people's attention to something she observed about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

This comes weeks after the actress left Senator Prince Ned Nwoko's house amid their marital problem, which became a hot topic on social media

The lady reposted a picture collage of Regina as she noted the drastic change in the young actress's physical appearance

A Nigerian lady, Vivian Oluchi Ozor, has pointed out an observation she made about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels weeks after she left the house of her estranged husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, following their marriage issue.

The couple, in a polygamous marriage, became a trending topic on social media as their marital clash became public, with both parties countering each other's jabs and allegations.

In a Facebook post, Vivian commented on a photo collage which showed Regina's appearance while she was in her husband's house and weeks after she left.

Lady's observation about Regina Daniels

Vivian noted that she could see the truth in the collage's comparison, stating that Regina looks fresher at present compared to when she was in Ned's house.

She wondered if netizens could also see the difference in the actress' physical appearance. In her words:

"I can see a little truth here. She's now very very fresh compared to when she was in Pa house, can you see it too?"

Regina Daniels: Lady's observation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation about Regina Daniels below:

Destiny Ihekwoabah said:

"Camera is really deceiving some of us in dis media app."

Prosper Toluwani said:

"Normally self I no see any benefits in marriage way person no fit do as single."

Youngmoney Weazy Ik said:

"Looking fresher ke? You people can't really seem to stop amazing me, different pics with different dress code, same face.

"Please talk something else."

Mayor Chikwe said:

"Oya o, Amaka, Nkechi, cynthia, Ezinne, you have heard her. Come out of your husbands house, so that u too can be fresh and possibly crowned queen. Do u like how u are looking in that man’s house.

"Please come out fast o, the ones outside need you to join them desperately. Come out now so that they can do your own before and after pixmix for you.

"Those who haven’t married, do you need to still marry? To what end?"

Marvis Ekene said:

"It should be ,"while dressed" and "just woke up from sleep" if we must be honest, her before is better than her after."

Stanley Ace Okparaocha said:

"Leave ur own marriage and look fresh nah."

Regina Daniels goes on shopping spree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Regina Daniels had gone on a shopping spree in the United Kingdom.

A picture captured Regina seated in a clothing store as she flaunted two bags with Louis Vuitton written on them, hinting at her costly purchase.

Another photo showed the actress flaunting foreign cash as she tried out some of the purchases she made. Regina travelled to the UK amid the tension in her marriage to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, which has remained a topic on social media.

