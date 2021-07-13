Nigerians seeking to work with the federal government can now have the opportunity as the Federal Road Safety Corps announced 2021 recruitment exercise.

The FRSC says “qualified candidates” can apply for employment into the following positions: officer cadre, marshal inspectorate (MI) cadre, and road marshal assistant cadre.

FRSC has announced 2021 recruitment exercise for Nigerians. Photo: FRSC

Source: Facebook

According to recruitment notice posted on Facebook, candidates for the officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree, NYSC discharge certificates, and must not be more than 30 years old.

Shortlisted candidates are expected to come along with a printout of their forms as well as the acknowledgment slip for screening.

The FRSC said the exercise attracts no fee and that applications must be submitted within six weeks of the publication of the advert.

Some of the requirements include:

Nigerian by birth

Not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years old (35 years will be considered for medical Doctors)

Be single

Be physically and mentally fit for paramilitary activities

Produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital

Be free from any form of financial embarrassment, be of good character, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offenses.

