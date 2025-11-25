The Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti governors have reiterated their commitment to the regional security framework in the southwest

Reading their resolution in a communique, the governors made three demands from the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government

According to the governors, the creation of state police is long overdue, and it was time for it to come to reality

Following the intensifying insecurity in the southwest region, governors under the Southwest Governors' Forum have demanded the creation of state police, saying that it “can no longer be delayed.”

This is as the governors of the southern governors unveiled a new regional security framework with the intention of strengthening the protection across the region.

Southwest governors' resolution at Ibadan

These were the resolutions the governors reached at their meeting held at the executive chamber of the governor's office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, November 24. The governors discussed economic development, security and regional integration.

Vanguard reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, who doubled as the chairman of the forum, read the communique.

Other governors in attendance are Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Ogun's Dapo Abiodun, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo. Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun was represented by Prince Kola Adewusi.

Southwest governors commend Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu was commended by the forum for his recent interventions on the issue of security in the country, as well as the rescue operations, especially in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger states.

One of the measures approved by the governors was the establishment of a South West Security Fund (SWSF), which will be under the DAWN commission, which will be managed by the special advisers on security from each of the states, and they will meet monthly.

The six states also adopted a unified digital intelligence-sharing platform for the exchange of threat alerts, which will be used to monitor incidents and for the coordination of rapid response across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

Three demands of southwest governors from Tinubu

They also called on the President Tinubu-led federal government to strengthen forest surveillance and support the deployment of forest guards, while expressing their concerns over the infiltration of criminal groups and reaffirmed the collective commitment to reclaim the forest belt from criminals.

The southwest governors also raised the alarms over an uncontrolled migration and the fueling of illegal mining. They warned that the two issues are insecurity and environmental threats. They vow to ensure that migration does not lead to criminal movements.

They reiterated their long-standing demands and declared that "the time is now" for the creation of state police.

Southwest governors' resolution in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Southwest governors plan to establish a joint security surveillance team across the geopolitical zones.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hosted the governors, said the purpose is to combat the growing insecurity challenges in the region.

The governors also announced plans to create a joint food hub to address the growing food inflation and other related challenges.

