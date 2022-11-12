Nigerians have been warned against falling victim to a purported recruitment exercise by WAEC on social media

The examination council said that the trending job vacancies by WAEC is misleading, fake and should be disregarded

Accoridng to WAEC, it will never ask anyone to pay any amount to secure a job on any of its platforms

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Saturday, November 12, cautioned Nigerians, especially job seekers against falling victim to an advertisement claiming the council was recruiting for some positions.

PM News reports that WAEC distanced itself from the advert on various social media platforms calling on qualified candidates to fill some vacant positions in the council.

WAEC has distanced itself from the trending job recruitment exercise on social media. Photo: Guardian

In a statement issued by WAEC's head of the public affairs unit, Moshood Adesina, the council described the advertisement calling on applicants to apply as misleading and fake.

Adesina also described the purported recruitment exercise as the handiwork of fraudsters seeking vulnerable victims to defraud.

Her words:

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that the advert making the rounds on social media that the council is recruiting for the year 2022/2023 is false.

“The general public should disregard this advertisement as it is a hoax aimed at exploiting innocent Nigerians, especially desperate job seekers.

“For the purpose of clarity, WAEC will never ask anyone to pay any amount to secure a job on any of its platforms."

Adesina also noted that the council publishes its recruitment advertisements only on national dailies and its official website.

