The Nigerian Army has released the list of recruitment centres in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for 81 Regular Recruit Intake.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday, July 11, the Nigerian Army said the recruitment opened on Monday, July 12, and will close on Saturday, July 24.

See the list below:

81 Regular Recruit Intake: Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army released a list of applicants who passed its test for the 81 Regular Recruit Intake.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 7, by the Army's spokesman, Brigadier-General Oyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu called on the general public to beware of fraudsters who might try to take undue advantage of the information to swindle citizens.

Nigerian Air Force announces recruitment

In a similar development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enlisting graduates and postgraduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets.

The recruitment was announced via the official Facebook page of the elite security agency on Monday, July 12.

Online applications open on Monday, July 26, and closes on Monday, August 30.

Nigeria Customs speaks as fake auctions, recruitment flood social media

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned the general public against the activities of internet fraudsters running fake recruitment and auctions.

The NCS in a statement released by its spokesman, Joseph Attah, and sighted by Legit.ng said its attention has been drawn to the proliferation of fake social media accounts impersonating senior customs officers to publicise fake auctions and recruitment exercises.

The statement noted that the miscreants behind the illegal activities are now using false testimonies by supposed beneficiaries of the auctions thanking senior customs officers for their alleged facilitation.

Mass recruitment? FRSC sends crucial notice to Nigerians

Similarly, the viral claim that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released names of shortlisted applicants for mass recruitment has been debunked by the agency.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 24, the FRSC's public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, informed Nigerians that the online publication is false.

Kazeem made it plain that the FRSC is not presently recruiting and explained that the organisation often makes its vacancies public through its official platforms and social media channels.

