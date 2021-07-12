The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enlisting graduates and postgraduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets.

The recruitment was announced via the official Facebook page of the elite security agency on Monday, July 12.

Nigerian Air Force releases application guidelines for DSSC enlistment. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust also reported that Mahmud Madi, an Air Vice Marshall, announced the recruitment in a statement released on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff.

Online applications open on Monday, July 26, and closes on Monday, August 30.

Below is a list of the important guidelines and requirements interested applicants have to take note of:

General Requirements

1. Nationality: Applicant must be of Nigerian origin.

2. Age: Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years by 30 September 2022 (25 - 40 years for Medical Consultants). Please note the following:

a. Candidates born before 29 September 1992 are not eligible, while candidates born before 29 September 1982 are not eligible for medical consultants. For Chaplains/Imams, candidates born before 29 September 1990 are ineligible.

b. The Exercise is not for serving personnel desiring Branch Commission. Therefore, personnel above 30 years of age (born before 29 September 1992)need not apply.

3. Marital Status: All applicants must be single.

4. Height: Minimum height is1.66 metres or 5.4ft for males and 1.63metres or 5.3ft for females.

5. Medical Fitness: All applicants must be medically fit and meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.

6. Local Government Area Attestation Forms: Applicants' Local Government Area Attestation Form must be signed by a military officer from the same state as the applicants', not below the rank of Wing Commander in the Nigerian Air Force or equivalent in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy or a Police Officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner and above, or Local Government Area Chairmen/Secretaries and Magistrates from the Local Government Area of the applicants.

The Local Government Area Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signees’ Drivers Licence or National ID Card or International Passport. The signee is also to authenticate behind the applicants’ passport photograph.

7. Presentation of Original Credentials: Successful applicants will be required to submit their original credentials for scrutiny at the Selection Board Interview Exercise. The credentials include the following:

a. Two recent passport size photographs to be stamped and countersigned by the officer of appropriate rank as specified in Paragraph 6.

b. Original and Photocopy of Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age.

c. Original and Photocopy of Educational Certificates.

d. Original and Photocopy of Indigeneship Certificate from applicant’s Local Government/State of Origin.

e. Original and Photocopy of Attestation of Good Character signed by Officer of appropriate rank as specified in Paragraph 6.

8. Impersonation strongly forbidden: Any applicant suspected to have impersonated or submitted false document(s) shall be disqualified from the Selection Exercise.

Also, any false declaration detected later may lead to withdrawal from training. Such applicants will be handed over to the Nigerian Police for prosecution. The Nigerian Air Force will not entertain any enquiries in respect of applicants whose applications have been rejected.

Interested applicants are to note that the online registration is FREE OF CHARGE. Applicants are required to fill invalid email addresses and telephone numbers in the appropriate space provided in the Application Form.

9. Attestation Forms: On completion of the application forms, applicants must print out the under listed documents:

a. Acknowledgement Slip.

b. Attestation of Parent/Guardians Form.

c. Local Government Area Attestation Form.

10. Successful applicants would be invited for Selection Board Interview Exercise through the portal.

Academic/professional qualification requirements

11. Interested applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for holders of the first degree and Upper Credit for HND holders. In addition, applicants must possess credit in English Language and Mathematics and 3 additional credits in subjects related to the degree course of study. Computer literacy will be an added advantage.

12. Applicants must possess an NYSC Discharge Certificate or Letter of Exemption from NYSC at the time of applying for DSSC.

13. Applicants must possess certificates of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria where applicable.

14. Requirements: Applicants are advised to carefully read the specific disciplines required below before filling the form:

a. AircraftEngineering: HND/B.Eng/BSc Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Metallurgy and Material Technology, Automobile Engineering.

b. Armament Technology: HND/B.Eng Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, BSc Industrial Chemistry, BSc Applied Mathematics,BSc Physics, HND/BSc Explosive Chemistry, BSc Rocket Science.

c. Operations: BSc/HND Statistics, Data Analyst.

d. Communication, Information and Space Technology: BSc/MSc/M.Eng/B.Eng/HND Communication Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer& Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, PGD Satellite Communication, PGD Satellite Ground Station Engineering, PGD/BSc Remote Sensing, PGD/BSc Geographic Information System, PGD/BSc Rockery, PGD/BSc Astronomy, PGD/BSc Space Engineering, BSc Geography, BSc Geo-Physics, BSc Physics. Possession of professional certificates such as PHP, Python, MS Azure, CSS cert, Web App Devcer (HTML, CSS, JavaScript), CNDA, MCDBA, OCA, MCSA, CEH, CHFI, CISSP, LPT, OSCP, CAIE. PGD and MSc would be an added advantage.

e. Logistics: BSc/HND Economics, Purchasing and Supply, Marketing, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics & Statistics. Possession of professional certificates such as CIPSM and CILT is required PGD and MSc would be added advantage.

f. Works and Services: BSc/HND Architecture, Building Engineering, Civil Engineering, Quantity Surveyor, Land Surveyor, Urban and Regional Planning.

g. AirIntelligence: BSc/HND Remote Sensing, Geographic Information System, Cartography, Photogrammetry, Geography, Land Surveying, Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science (Comitia A+ Ethical hacking and advantage), Cyber Security, Computer Engineering, Robotic Engineering, Computer Forensic, Mandarin Language, Arabic Language, Criminology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Psychology, Sociology, Intelligence and Security Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution, History.

h. Administration: BSc Physical and Health Education,BSc/HND Hotel Management.

i. Air Provost: BSc Sociology, Criminology, Psychology, LLB, BL.

j. Public Relations: B.A/BSc/HND Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations.

k. Legal Services: LLB, BL.

l. Education: B.A (Ed) Fine Arts, BSc (Ed)/B Tech (Ed)/B.Ed Computer Education/Education Information Technology, BSc (Ed)/B.Ed Biology, B.Tech/BSc (Ed) Technical Education, BSc (Ed)/B.Ed Mathematics, B.A( Ed)/B.Ed English, BSc (Ed)/B.Ed Business Studies.

m. Chaplain: BSc/B.A/HND Theology Chaplain.

n. Imam: B.A Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature.

o. Music: B.A Music/HND Music Technology.

p. Personnel Services: BSc/HND Public Administration, Statistics.

q. Account and Budget: BSc Accounting, Economics.

r. Medicals:MBBS, MBchB or equivalent. Must be fully registered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and must possess a current practising license in any of the following specialist areas:

(1) Medical Officer

(2) Consultant –General Surgeon

(3) Consultant –Oncologist

(4) Consultant - Pediatrics

(5) Consultant - O & G

(6) Consultant – Radiologist

(7) Consultant – Endocrinologist

(8) Consultant – Anesthetist

(9) Consultant – Internal Medicine

(10) Consultant – Ophthalmologist

(11) Consultant – ENT

(12) Consultant – Neurologist

(13) Consultant – Nephrologist

(14) Consultant – Urologist

(15) Consultant - Dental

s. Professional Allied to Medicine: Must have specialist’squalifications or its equivalent. Must be fully registered by its specialists Council of Nigeria and possessa current practicing license in any of the following specialist areas:

(1) Optometrist: BSc in Optometry or B.Optom. Must be fully registeredby the Optical Council of Nigeria.

(2) Radiographer: BScin Medical Imaging Science or Radiography and must be fully registered with the Radiographers Council of Nigeria.

(3) Pharmacist: Must possess a B.Pharm degree and be fully registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

(4) Medical Lab Scientist:Must possess either a BMLS or AIMLS and its equivalent and be fully registered with the Medical Laboratory Scientist Council of Nigeria.

(5) Dietician/Nutrition Science: B.Sc or HND Dietician/Nutrition. Must be registered with Dietetics Council of Nigeria.

(6) Clinical Psychologist: Must possess a MSc Clinical Psychology and BSc General and Applied Psychology.

(7) Community/Environmental Health Officer: Must possess either a BSc or HND in either Environmental Health or Community Health. Must be fully registered with the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria.

(8) Medical Records Officer: Must possess a BSc or HND Health Records and Biostatistics and must be fully registered with the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria.

(9) Biomedical Engineer: Must possess a BSc or HND in Biomedical Engineering.

(10) Physiotherapist: Must possess either B. Physiotherapy or BMR (Bachelor of Medical Rehabilitation). Must be registered with the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTB).

(11) Dental Therapist/Technologist: BDS or its equivalent. Must be fully registered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

t. Nurses –B.Sc/RN and RM (Double Qualification) Must be registered and have a current practicing license from the Nigerian Nursing and Midwifery Council.Also hold a post basic qualification in any of the specialties listed.

(1) Oncology Nurse

(2) Dental Nurse

(3) Pediatric Nurse

(4) Anesthetist Nurse

(5) Ear, Nose and Throat Nurse

(6) Critical Care Nurse

(7) Intensive Care Nurse

(8) Trauma Nurse

(9) Disaster Nurse

(10) Peri-Operative Nurse

(11) Burns and Plastic Nurse

(12) Orthopedic Nurse

(13) Ophthalmic Nurse

(14) Cardio-Pulmonary Nurse

(15) Bachelor of Nursing Science

u. Museum and Archives. BA History and BA Archeology/Anthropology.

15. Technical Support: For Technical Support, please call: 09064432351, 08043440802, 09055840142 or Email: caeers@airforce.mil.ng

Note: All phone lines are available from Monday to Friday 9.30am and 5.30pm.

