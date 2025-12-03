President Bola Tinubu’s Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government does not negotiate with bandits

Bwala explained different ways kidnapped victims can be released from armed bandits without the individual or the government paying ransom

The Presidential aide said the security challenges in Nigeria are often so multifaceted, but not every interaction with armed groups revolves around money

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu’s Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said several elements can influence the release of kidnapped victims without paying ransom.

Bwala said bandits may decide to release victims because holding them could create problems they are unable to manage.

Daniel Bwala says security challenges are often so multifaceted. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Kidnapped victims can be released without ransom

He added that influential figures, including religious leaders, can sometimes persuade abductors to release kidnapped victims.

The presidential aide stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Speaking further, he said in other instances, the bandits are pressured into letting the victims go after security agencies may have already tracked their location.

Tinubu’s aide said there are also occasions when the groups simply choose to release people on their own.

Bwala said not every interaction with armed groups revolves around money, while reacting to how Tinubu’s government managed to secure the release of some of the kidnapped schoolchildren without paying ransom

He said some individuals present themselves as negotiators during some incidents.

According to Bwala, Nigeria’s security challenges are often so multifaceted that they can push any administration into tough, sometimes unconventional, choices.

Bwala said Tinubu's government maintains a firm stance against holding talks with terrorist groups.

“I also have to admit that sometimes families of individuals who are kidnapped end up paying the ransom, or the state government ends up paying the ransom.

“All of these things are possible for the release of the people, but you asked the question whether the Federal Government did pay ransom, and I told you no, whether the Federal Government will pay ransom, and I am saying no.”

Bandits kidnap bride, several wedding guests

Recall that armed bandits attacked Chacho village in the Wurno local government area of Sokoto state.

The gunmen kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

A resident who spoke anonymously narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community, firing sporadically around midnight.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Gunmen attack church, kidnap pastor, wife, worshippers

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Source: Legit.ng