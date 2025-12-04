Spotify Wrapped 2025 is out, and Nigerian music lovers have also joined the trend on social media

The Wrapped, which showed songs listened to throughout the year, however, came with some unusual mixtures

Some netizens had gospel and secular artists on their list, sparking a reaction from singer Dunsin Oyekan

Barely hours after Spotify Wrapped for 2025 was released, Nigerian music lovers, in large numbers, took to social media platforms to share what their preferences looked like throughout the year.

While some netizens showed consistency by sticking to their favourite artists, the unusual mixtures by others who listened to spiritually inspired and secular songs generated a buzz, especially in the Christian community.

Some of the Spotify Wrapped shared by Nigerians showed them listening to songs from Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, as well as the likes of Odumodu Blvck and Olamide.

The mixture also captured the attention of gospel singer Oyekan, who shared an eye emoji, suggesting he was shocked.

"Spotify wrap These mixtures....." he tweeted.

Spotify Wrapped is where you see what songs made your top 5 throughout the year. It also showed listening habits from the past year, from your five top artists to your top five songs and minutes spent on the music streaming platform.

How to check Spotify Wrapped

To find your Spotify Wrapped, open the app. At the top of the screen, there will be a Wrapped tab that will take you to a section that shows your Wrapped story as well as the top music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Spotify Wrapped: Reactions to Dunsin Oyekan's tweet

The gospel singer has since generated a buzz, with many expressing disappointment for failing to stick with a particular preference.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

marhreeyah said:

"Like I don't know how Davido entered and spoilt mine. I was ashamed and couldn't post."

Grantefizy wrote:

"Funny how Minister Dunsin is in everybody’s Spotify wrap the gospel must move forward @DunsinOyekan."

plato_15 said:

"How did Nathaniel Bassey and OdumoduBlvck end up in the same Spotify Wrapped? Una dey burst my brain."

jursh_digitals said:

"Morning:is your name in the book of life......Evening:If you like gym.."

ben_fra_nk reacted:

"By Starting your day wit my the most high and ending it on a high."

MOLOUN_25 said:

"Cause I dey listen to you make I no hear wizkid?"

oginniemmanuell commented:

"The mixtures are like we listen we don't judge."

umiereszn wrote:

"Big Wiz and Asher for balance."

__jce_ said:

"Why are you surprised? The same people wey go turn up for experience at TBS na the same people wey go converge for DISEMBERWIZZY at the same venue."

