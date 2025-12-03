Governor Babagana Zulum approved over 706 million naira for scholarships targeting orphans of the civilian JTF and several student groups

The Borno state scholarship board said disbursement began immediately and covered students in health sciences, nursing and STEM fields

Repatriated students from Sudan and postgraduate students in Nigerian universities also received support under the expanded intervention

Borno state has moved to expand educational access for vulnerable groups as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum approved 706.5 million naira for scholarships covering orphans of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and several other categories of students.

The executive secretary of the Borno state scholarship board, Dr Bala Isa, announced the approval during a media briefing in Maiduguri on Monday, December 1. He said the governor directed that disbursement should begin immediately.

STEM postgraduate scholars receives updates on their funding package.

Source: Original

Daily Trust reported that Dr Isa explained that 300 orphans of CJTF members who died while supporting security operations against Boko Haram would receive funding. He noted that the gesture recognises their parents’ contribution to restoring stability in the state.

Scholarship support covers multiple institutions

The scholarship package also covers 206 students of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, under a special state-funded programme. 34 students of Al Ansar University, Maiduguri, and repatriated students from Sudan who are trying to stabilise their academic lives after the conflict will benefit.

According to Isa, 104 nursing students preparing for professional examinations at the College of Nursing Sciences, Maiduguri, were included.

He added that 523 nursing students would also receive five months of upkeep allowances. Another 304 postgraduate students pursuing Science, Technology, English and Mathematics courses in Nigerian universities are set to receive the second tranche of their funding.

Children of security operatives who died in the line of service are included.

Source: Twitter

Board expresses commitment to rebuilding through education

Dr Isa said the intervention shows how central education is to the wider reconstruction and resettlement work across the state.

He stated:

“This financial intervention by His Excellency underscores the central role education plays in the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts across Borno state. It is a clear message that no students will be left behind, and every young person willing to pursue education will be supported.”

He assured the public that the board would maintain transparency and accountability throughout the disbursement process.

He said the agency is determined to ensure every approved amount reaches the intended beneficiaries on time. Isa also expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for what he called consistent support and guidance, describing the governor’s leadership as a source of motivation for young people across the state.

Borno gov reveals 3 hotspot zones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts. He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

The governor pointed to the Tumbus, a chain of islands scattered around the lake, as the insurgents’ strongest refuge. He said no comprehensive joint operation involving the Army, Navy and Air Force had ever targeted the area at the required scale.

Source: Legit.ng